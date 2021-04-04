Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties begin accepting COVID vaccination sign-ups for ages 16 and older

Governor Pete Ricketts wants to see data from the Biden administration on vaccine distribution to Nebraska.

Douglas, Sarpy and Cass County residents as young as 16 can begin registering for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Douglas County, registrations can be made beginning Monday at www.douglascountyhealth.com.

In Sarpy and Cass Counties, registrations are being made at www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany any teen under age 19 to the appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine is open to anyone 16 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are restricted to those 18 and older.

The teen must have reached the eligible age by the date of vaccination.

Vaccines are also available through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at www.vaccinefinder.org.

In Douglas County, there is a second step to registering that some people aren't noticing: To avoid delays at vaccination, be sure to fill out the profile information that comes in your confirmation email.

Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kevin Cole Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272. Follow Kevin Cole Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today