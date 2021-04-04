 Skip to main content
Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties begin accepting COVID vaccination sign-ups for ages 16 and older
Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties begin accepting COVID vaccination sign-ups for ages 16 and older

Governor Pete Ricketts wants to see data from the Biden administration on vaccine distribution to Nebraska.

Douglas, Sarpy and Cass County residents as young as 16 can begin registering for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Douglas County, registrations can be made beginning Monday at www.douglascountyhealth.com.

In Sarpy and Cass Counties, registrations are being made at www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany any teen under age 19 to the appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine is open to anyone 16 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are restricted to those 18 and older.

The teen must have reached the eligible age by the date of vaccination.

Vaccines are also available through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at www.vaccinefinder.org.

In Douglas County, there is a second step to registering that some people aren't noticing: To avoid delays at vaccination, be sure to fill out the profile information that comes in your confirmation email.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

