Douglas, Sarpy and Cass County residents 55+ can sign up for COVID vaccines beginning Thursday

Douglas, Sarpy and Cass County residents ages 55 and older can begin making appointments to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Thursday, local health departments announced Wednesday.

State officials opened up vaccination to Nebraskans ages 50 to 64 on Monday. Douglas County, the state's most populous, has opted to break down vaccinations for that relatively large age bracket by five-year increments. The county began vaccinating people ages 60 to 64 on Monday.

The Douglas County and Sarpy/Cass Health Departments said Wednesday that both will drop down to the 55 to 59 age bracket beginning Thursday.

Phil Rooney, a Douglas County Health Department spokesman, said the county will be prepared to move into the next age bracket if the appointments for 55- to 59-year-olds don't fill. That tier includes those born in 1966 or earlier.

Douglas County residents in those groups will be notified by email that it's time to go to the department's website to make appointments at vaccination clinics in the community. Those who don't have access to technology are encouraged to ask a friend or relative to make an appointment for them or to call 402-444-3400 for assistance in doing so.