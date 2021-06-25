Ducey: Alzheimer's was the 'toughest challenge my family would ever face'

“Their ability to reason and participate in a discussion drops off very quickly,” Fisher said. “They don’t have the ability to retain things. You can tell them to make sure to take a shower on Tuesday for example. Sometimes as little as five minutes after discussion is over, they would have completely forgotten and you’re back at square one.”

For my mom, using the telephone was probably one of the last skills to go. Meanwhile, my stress level ratcheted up with each ring.

I didn’t have to answer every time, the staff at my mother’s doctor told me when the calls started reaching 40 times a day and more. My mom, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years previously, was in a safe place at her assisted living facility, they said. I was working, and she would be OK.

One day, the calls climbed over 100, then blew past 125. When I finished my deadline story, I answered that ring I had grown to hate and fear. My mother was blithely unaware she’d called so many times and just so happy to ask how my day was going.

And that’s just one of the reasons why Alzheimer’s was the toughest challenge my family would ever face together.