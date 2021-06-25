Ducey: Alzheimer's was the 'toughest challenge my family would ever face'

Sometimes I used to pray for my mom to die.
I’d look at her as she cried about her kids abandoning her in a nursing home or raged about the shortness of our visits and I would want it all to just be over.
And then I hated myself. This was the wonderfully capable person who raised eight children and was there for every triumph and disaster. The one who loved to dance and draw and do the crossword puzzle.
But sometimes I just couldn’t deal with her battle with Alzheimer’s another day. Not the calls to the doctors when her meds weren’t working, the talks with the health care facility about her frequent calls to the front desk or just the day-to-day challenges of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s isn’t only a memory problem, says Dr. Alfred Fisher, the chief of geriatrics, gerontology and palliative medicine at UNMC. It affects the patient’s ability to think and solve problems and to handle their behavior.
They can start to talk about inappropriate topics or become aggressive and combative. As the disease ravages their brain, a once minor negative behavior can become predominant.
And this can go on for years and years, worsening as the disease progresses. Try as you might, Fisher says, you can’t beat Alzheimer’s.
“Their ability to reason and participate in a discussion drops off very quickly,” Fisher said. “They don’t have the ability to retain things. You can tell them to make sure to take a shower on Tuesday for example. Sometimes as little as five minutes after discussion is over, they would have completely forgotten and you’re back at square one.”
For my mom, using the telephone was probably one of the last skills to go. Meanwhile, my stress level ratcheted up with each ring.
I didn’t have to answer every time, the staff at my mother’s doctor told me when the calls started reaching 40 times a day and more. My mom, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years previously, was in a safe place at her assisted living facility, they said. I was working, and she would be OK.
One day, the calls climbed over 100, then blew past 125. When I finished my deadline story, I answered that ring I had grown to hate and fear. My mother was blithely unaware she’d called so many times and just so happy to ask how my day was going.
And that’s just one of the reasons why Alzheimer’s was the toughest challenge my family would ever face together.
All of the talking and planning to meet my mom’s needs by myself and my siblings, one of the best geriatric doctors and staff in the city and the people at her nursing home couldn’t keep my mom content and happy in her final years. The disease wouldn’t let that happen.
Fisher said the caregivers who visit his clinic often need as much assistance as the patient. It’s that hard. They might need counseling, time away to decompress or guidance on when it’s time to put their loved one in a healthcare facility.
It’s easy to say there are lots of resources out there, but it’s not so easy to navigate when you’re dealing with kids, a job and your own challenges in life. Or you are just old and tired and can’t do it another day.
Ask for help.
A few months after my mom’s 92nd birthday, we made the difficult decision with her health care team to put her in hospice. I will always be grateful that I was there when she took her final breath.
Ironically, the thing I've missed most since that day are the telephone calls. So I can tell her how my day went.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh