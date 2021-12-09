Ernie Chambers does 30 pushups after getting his COVID booster shot

Former Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers pushed aside his signature short-sleeve sweatshirt Thursday and flexed his arm before getting a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To show that he felt just fine after the jab, he dropped and gave the staff at Charles Drew Health Center 30 pushups.

Chambers, 84, said he wants to be an example to others, especially those in the Black community.

"I'm hoping that the people who may have some regard for me, and what I recommend, will see that I myself took two shots, took my booster," he said. "They may be inclined to say, 'If he did it, then I think I'll give it a try also.' "

Over the course of the pandemic, Chambers said, he has been a fairly regular guest on his daughter's podcast. He talks about misinformation surrounding COVID-19, which he has dubbed "Cyrus the Virus." Chambers said he tries to relate things back to common Bible passages.

When Chambers was at Charles Drew for his booster, he said several people thanked him for what he was doing. But he was moved by an 11-year-old girl who he said was "enthusiastic" about receiving her vaccine.