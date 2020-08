Even after the infection is gone, symptoms linger for COVID-19 'long-haulers'

But when he got to the point where he was out of breath after just a few steps, his wife took him to a Nebraska Medicine urgent care. Staff told him to get to the ER right away. His oxygen levels were dangerously low.

Both he and his wife thought he’d be at the hospital for a few hours. Instead, he was admitted and placed on a ventilator that night.

Around Easter, doctors told his wife to begin making funeral arrangements. But before she could meet with his pastor, Schrader started showing signs of improvement. He stayed on the ventilator for 19 days and was discharged after 37. He spent two more weeks at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, followed by eight weeks of outpatient rehab.

Schrader said he initially had a lot of side effects, including difficulty getting enough oxygen. He was diagnosed with diabetes, but diet and exercise eliminated that. Most of the rest of his side effects have improved as he has gotten stronger and regained muscle and endurance.