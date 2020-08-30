Even after the infection is gone, symptoms linger for COVID-19 'long-haulers'

The 49-year-old developed a sore throat in April. She went to an urgent care and tested negative for strep throat. But her throat kept getting worse and was joined by a headache.

One morning, she awoke to find every joint in her body hurt, and she couldn’t raise her head off her pillow. She got a nasal swab test. A couple days later, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department notified her it was positive. She was never hospitalized, although she did go to an ER once.

She said she didn’t really feel better until mid-May, although she still cycles through symptoms. Her doctor told her her body is inflamed, that it fought the virus so hard it doesn’t know how to shut off.

While a 25- to 30-mile bike ride used to be nothing, Kourousis said she hasn’t had the energy to take the used bike she got this spring for adjustments, much less go for a ride.

“After a couple weeks of the flu, you’re back to yourself,” she said. “I feel like I still have it, but I know I don’t. I’m watching summer go by, and it feels like I’m missing out.”

Quimby said doctors don’t yet know how long such symptoms might last because there aren’t many patients who have had them for more than six months.