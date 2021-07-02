Family, recipient mark sixth anniversary of North Platte girl's organ donation

Olivia Swedberg had a stubborn streak.
The North Platte toddler, a princess expert, often refused to wear pants in the winter because, of course, princesses don't wear pants.
But the 3-year-old was generous and loving, her mother Lauressa Gillock said.
Wednesday, Olivia's family marked the sixth anniversary of her death and celebrated that Olivia lives on through organ donation.
Olivia died from complications of an inoperable brain tumor. Through social media, her family was able to arrange a directed donation to a boy suffering from liver disease. Five of Olivia's other organs — her kidneys, heart, intestines and a cornea —went to four other recipients.
"Most people that lose a child, it's tragic. They walk away and nothing," Gillock said. "I'm grateful that I was able to watch these kids live because of her. My daughter's living on through these other people, and it's just an amazing gift to have."
Gillock and the mother of the recipient of one of Olivia's organs chatted Wednesday on Facebook Live along with a physician and others.
Olivia was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015. For about a week, Olivia seemed off balance. She couldn't balance at gymnastics practice and she was shaky when holding things.
Her mom initially chalked it up to an ear infection, but doctors didn't find any signs of an infection. The doctor said that if the problem persisted, she should take Olivia to the emergency room.
After Olivia complained of a headache, Gillock took her to the hospital, where doctors found a mass on the girl's brainstem. At Children's Hospital & Medical Center, doctors diagnosed it as an inoperable brain tumor.
They could attempt radiation and chemotherapy, but it likely would come back, Gillock said. So they opted to take Olivia home to North Platte.
Gillock started researching the disease and brought up organ donation to her husband. They agreed that Olivia should be a donor. Gillock reached out to Live On Nebraska, an organ procurement organization working to recover organs and tissues for transplantation.
In the meantime, Gillock set up a Facebook page to keep friends and family updated.
During a Make-A-Wish trip, Olivia's condition began to deteriorate. While Olivia was in the intensive care unit, Gillock opened a Facebook message from a woman who said she was "compelled by God to reach out." She told Gillock about a boy in Pittsburgh who needed a new liver.
Right away, Gillock sent off a Facebook message to Jessica Goeller, the boy's mom.
Lucas, who had end-stage liver disease, spent more than a year on the transplant list. His mom started a similar Facebook page to share Lucas' story.
After the two moms connected, they were able to arrange a directed organ donation after Olivia's death.
"To be able to connect through social media and get that lifesaving organ for Lucas just in time was a miracle," said Dr. George Mazariegos, who treated Lucas at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Now, Lucas is a healthy 8-year-old. He's talking, walking, running and even has learned to ride a bike.
"For us, their donation is a gift that keeps giving every single day," Goeller said. "We've had millions and millions of gifts being able to watch Lucas grow up and live life."
Goeller and Gillock stressed the importance of the role social media played in their lives. They both said they had support from the wider Facebook community through their pages. But it also helped them make a lifesaving connection.
Goeller said she's letting Lucas drive the conversations about his transplant as he gets older.
Lucas' message: "I want to say thank you to my angel, Olivia."
