Family, recipient mark sixth anniversary of North Platte girl's organ donation

Her mom initially chalked it up to an ear infection, but doctors didn't find any signs of an infection. The doctor said that if the problem persisted, she should take Olivia to the emergency room.

After Olivia complained of a headache, Gillock took her to the hospital, where doctors found a mass on the girl's brainstem. At Children's Hospital & Medical Center, doctors diagnosed it as an inoperable brain tumor.

They could attempt radiation and chemotherapy, but it likely would come back, Gillock said. So they opted to take Olivia home to North Platte.

Gillock started researching the disease and brought up organ donation to her husband. They agreed that Olivia should be a donor. Gillock reached out to Live On Nebraska, an organ procurement organization working to recover organs and tissues for transplantation.

In the meantime, Gillock set up a Facebook page to keep friends and family updated.

During a Make-A-Wish trip, Olivia's condition began to deteriorate. While Olivia was in the intensive care unit, Gillock opened a Facebook message from a woman who said she was "compelled by God to reach out." She told Gillock about a boy in Pittsburgh who needed a new liver.