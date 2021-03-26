Family to host triathlon in Omaha to honor 20-year-old who died in bike crash

Ethan Anderson Rhodig didn't like being the center of attention.

Instead, he wanted to do the hard work and reap the reward of knowing he finished the job.

The Rhodig family plans to honor Ethan — and his strong work ethic — during the Ethan Anderson Rhodig Memorial Triathlon this June.

While he wasn't a fan of the limelight, Lori Rhodig thinks her son would be proud of the memorial event. She imagines him looking down with arms crossed and a smile on his face.

Ethan died last year while training for a triathlon in the Cornhusker State Games. The 20-year-old lost control of his bike on a sharp turn near their Elkhorn-area home.

"It was just a horrific accident," Lori Rhodig said.

The Rhodig family had moved back to Nebraska in 2019 after spending 17 years in Connecticut. In high school, Ethan was a member of the school rowing and fencing teams. He also enjoyed cycling, swimming and playing music.

In 2018, Ethan moved to Ames, Iowa, to attend Iowa State University, where he studied mechanical engineering.

Ethan had taken up triathlons in 2019, competing in two events. He was eager to keep competing in 2020, his mother said.