Fast COVID-19 tests get a tryout with the Huskers, other Big Ten teams

Daily swabbing, Koepsell said, does not pose a risk of damage or infections, but it is uncomfortable and can cause nosebleeds, particularly in those who have nasal polyps or allergies. “But it’s a small price to pay to be safe,” he said.

The CDC advises people who test positive to isolate for 10 days. After that, they’re no longer considered infectious. But athletes and others who have had COVID-19 can’t just be taken off the list for testing because they could become infected again.

Antibody tests, which detect proteins the immune system produces when it responds to an invader, can indicate whether someone has been exposed to the virus in the past. But Koepsell said researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have documented cases, albeit infrequently, of people who have gotten COVID-19, produced antibodies and gotten infected again. A few such cases have been reported in medical literature.

In the future, he said, researchers hope to have antibody tests, like those available for hepatitis immunization, that will allow them to check whether a person is protected.

“I believe the daily testing will keep them safe,” Koepsell said of the football players. “But we’re also going to learn a lot.”