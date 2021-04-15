FEMA offering funeral assistance to families who lost relatives to COVID

With more than half a million deaths related to COVID-19, many Americans were faced with unexpected funeral expenses.
Now those families might be able to get some financial relief thanks to assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA will pay a maximum of $9,000 per funeral.
The funeral reimbursement program has been in the works for months, but it was finalized within the last two weeks, said Bill Cutler, a funeral director at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler in Omaha.
"I'm sure it will be beneficial to many families," he said.
The funeral home has had a few inquiries about the program, Cutler said. He expects to hear from more families in coming days and weeks. The funeral home plans to notify families about the program if their loved one died of COVID.
Cutler encouraged anyone who lost a loved one to COVID-19 to check out the program and see if they qualify. Funeral homes cannot apply on behalf of a family, but Cutler suggested that people call the funeral director they worked with for initial help.
Cutler said Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler would provide guidance to any family, regardless if they used them for funeral services.
To qualify for assistance through the program, which launched this week, the applicants must meet these conditions:
- The COVID-related death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and District of Columbia.
- The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
- The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
- The deceased does not have to have been a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national or qualified alien.
Individuals looking to apply for assistance, should collect the following documents:
- An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States.
- Funeral expense documents such as receipts or funeral home contracts that include the applicant's name, the deceased person's name, the amount of funeral expenses and the dates the funeral expenses occurred.
- Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. FEMA is not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies or other sources.
To apply, call 844-684-6333 or 800-462-7585. The funeral assistance line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time. Phone calls should take about 20 minutes.
If eligible, individuals will receive a check by mail or funds by direct deposit.
FEMA will not contact anyone until they have called FEMA or have applied for assistance. If you receive unsolicited calls or emails from someone claiming to be a federal employee or from FEMA, do not disclose information such as the name, birth date or Social Security number of any deceased family member.
For more information, visit www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq.
