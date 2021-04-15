FEMA offering funeral assistance to families who lost relatives to COVID

With more than half a million deaths related to COVID-19, many Americans were faced with unexpected funeral expenses.

Now those families might be able to get some financial relief thanks to assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA will pay a maximum of $9,000 per funeral.

The funeral reimbursement program has been in the works for months, but it was finalized within the last two weeks, said Bill Cutler, a funeral director at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler in Omaha.

"I'm sure it will be beneficial to many families," he said.

The funeral home has had a few inquiries about the program, Cutler said. He expects to hear from more families in coming days and weeks. The funeral home plans to notify families about the program if their loved one died of COVID.

Cutler encouraged anyone who lost a loved one to COVID-19 to check out the program and see if they qualify. Funeral homes cannot apply on behalf of a family, but Cutler suggested that people call the funeral director they worked with for initial help.

Cutler said Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler would provide guidance to any family, regardless if they used them for funeral services.