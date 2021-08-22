Finding a moment of peace in a world seemingly gone mad

“You have to build it in and take a break from the barrage and develop some practices to help us get calm,” she said.

She took her own advice recently and took a soothing walk at Fontenelle Forest with her husband, Jim.

Both she and Doyle agree that focusing on what you can control can help you better handle a seemingly out-of-control world.

“Things you can do that add joy to your life and give you satisfaction,” Doyle said.

Exercise, spend time with friends and family. Enjoy the outdoors or a hobby. Get enough sleep. Those things are often neglected when we’re feeling stressed, Doyle said.

It can be even as simple as being mindful about what you are going to wear that day or what you are going to make for dinner. Anything that puts you in charge.

While it’s important to stay informed, you don’t have to feel guilty if you shut off the television for a few days. Sadly, the trauma will still be there when you return. Spend that time instead helping to improve something in your own life, neighborhood or city and watch it spread.