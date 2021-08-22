Finding a moment of peace in a world seemingly gone mad

Some days, don’t you just feel like your head is going to explode?
It’s not just the coronavirus pandemic, which has dogged our lives for months with no end in sight. There’s another layer now: a constant waterfall of bad news seemingly everywhere you turn.
Scenes from the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan and what it means for women and girls there. The earthquake in Haiti. Floods. Fires. Storms. Drought. Social issues.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost under NCAA investigation, for goodness sake.
It’s relentless, says psychotherapist Lynn De Mott.
“It’s like this low grade trauma almost,” she said. “I don’t think we can keep a steady diet of this. It’s just too much.”
She’s seeing a lot of stress, and not just among her patients. So is Dr. Marley Doyle, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the director of the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska.
“People are feeling like enough is enough,” Doyle said.
But how do we shut off the spigot?
De Mott says there can be no break from everything happening in the world unless we create it for ourselves.
“You have to build it in and take a break from the barrage and develop some practices to help us get calm,” she said.
She took her own advice recently and took a soothing walk at Fontenelle Forest with her husband, Jim.
Both she and Doyle agree that focusing on what you can control can help you better handle a seemingly out-of-control world.
“Things you can do that add joy to your life and give you satisfaction,” Doyle said.
Exercise, spend time with friends and family. Enjoy the outdoors or a hobby. Get enough sleep. Those things are often neglected when we’re feeling stressed, Doyle said.
It can be even as simple as being mindful about what you are going to wear that day or what you are going to make for dinner. Anything that puts you in charge.
While it’s important to stay informed, you don’t have to feel guilty if you shut off the television for a few days. Sadly, the trauma will still be there when you return. Spend that time instead helping to improve something in your own life, neighborhood or city and watch it spread.
The pandemic has been especially hard on women. Child-care issues have forced many to leave the workforce. With the delta variant creating more cases, there’s always the fear that your child could be exposed and sent home from school, sending your work life into a tizzy. Or worse yet, it could be your child that becomes ill.
“It gets to be very overwhelming,” Doyle said. “Talk to women in the same position and focus on supporting each other. Recognize that you are not alone.”
The bottom line is to take care of yourself, Doyle and De Mott say. It’s important to figure out how to shore up our little corner of this uncertain world as best we can and not give in to despair. That gives us the energy to think about supporting women in Afghanistan or helping someone close to home who is facing eviction. It’s not always easy, they say, but for our own mental health we have to try.
You’ll find me in the garden.
