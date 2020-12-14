First doses of COVID vaccine arrive in Nebraska hospitals, delivering 'hope in a bottle'

Meanwhile, Bryan Health said Monday that the Lincoln health system had received its first shipment of the vaccine and planned to administer the first doses to health care workers within hours.

The vaccine was approved for emergency use in people 16 and older late Friday, hours after it was OK'd by an agency advisory panel. The first shipments began leaving Pfizer's manufacturing plants over the weekend.

The vaccine is seen as a sign of hope in a beleaguered nation in which cases and deaths last week reached record highs and hospitals in many parts of the country have been stretched to their limits.

New cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska dipped last week, although both remain higher than the number seen last spring.

"It's a game-changer," Tiesi said.

Tiesi stressed that the arrival of the first batches of vaccine, while good news, is just the start of what will be a long process to vaccinate enough Americans to battle back the virus.

Health experts have estimated that roughly 70% of Americans will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the point at which so many people are protected that the coronavirus can't easily find new people to infect.