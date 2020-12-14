First doses of COVID vaccine arrive in Nebraska hospitals, delivering 'hope in a bottle'

Mike Tiesi got to touch medical history early Monday after Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine.
Tiesi, CHI Health's vice president of pharmacy, said four containers holding a total of 975 doses arrived at the Omaha hospital at 6:30 a.m. Monday.
He was able to touch a vial of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine as pharmacy staff moved doses from an ultra-cold freezer to a refrigerator, a first step in thawing and preparing to administer the shots to health care workers.
Tiesi said there was much excitement among pharmacy staff at the vaccine's arrival.
"It is hope in a bottle and an early Christmas present for all of us who have been dealing with the pandemic” since early 2020, Tiesi said.
Tiesi said most of those first doses will remain at Bergan. Some will be distributed to other facilities. The hospital is working with Douglas County and the State of Nebraska on that distribution.
The hospital plans to begin administering the vaccine to its staff this week. Shipments are expected to arrive Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln and St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.
Meanwhile, Bryan Health said Monday that the Lincoln health system had received its first shipment of the vaccine and planned to administer the first doses to health care workers within hours.
The vaccine was approved for emergency use in people 16 and older late Friday, hours after it was OK'd by an agency advisory panel. The first shipments began leaving Pfizer's manufacturing plants over the weekend.
The vaccine is seen as a sign of hope in a beleaguered nation in which cases and deaths last week reached record highs and hospitals in many parts of the country have been stretched to their limits.
New cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska dipped last week, although both remain higher than the number seen last spring.
"It's a game-changer," Tiesi said.
Tiesi stressed that the arrival of the first batches of vaccine, while good news, is just the start of what will be a long process to vaccinate enough Americans to battle back the virus.
Support Local Journalism
Health experts have estimated that roughly 70% of Americans will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the point at which so many people are protected that the coronavirus can't easily find new people to infect.
Thousands of Americans already have received the vaccine as part of clinical trials, which indicated that it is 95% effective after two doses. And more vaccines are in various states of development. A Food and Drug Administration panel is scheduled to review another vaccine developed by the biotech firm Moderna and the National Institutes of Health on Thursday.
"This is just a start, (but) it’s an exciting start," he said. "Today is probably one of the most exciting and historical days in my career, almost 40 years of it."
Tiesi said the hospital has filled its first slots for health care workers to receive the vaccine. Workers will not be required to get it. But Bergan, like other hospitals, will be staggering the doses among departments so any side effects that may arise don't sideline too many workers at once.
The effects seen in trials were considered mild to moderate.
"When my turn comes up," Tiesi said, "I am certainly going to get the vaccine."
Health care workers will continue to wear protective gear even after they receive the vaccine.
"Caution is probably key," he said, "and we don’t want to drop our guard at this time."
The vaccine has to be kept at between 60 and 80 degrees below Fahrenheit until the time comes to administer it. Containers arrive on dry ice with a digital tracker and complex handling instructions, Tiesi said.
"This is the hope we’ve been looking for, waiting for," he said, "and I can't wait until this gets into the arms of the general public" this spring.
Our best staff images from December 2020
Omaha World-Herald: Live Well
News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed.