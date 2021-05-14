 Skip to main content
First of 5 COVID vaccination clinics at North Omaha churches will be Saturday
  • Updated
In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

The first of five COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will be held at churches in North Omaha will be held Saturday.

All the clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine, Douglas County health officials said, so anyone 12 years old and older can be vaccinated. Those ages 12 to 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made at www.douglascountyhealth.com

The schedule:

Saturday: Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Trinity Lutheran Church, 6340 N. 30th St., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St., drive-thru clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 5555 Larimore Ave., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 22: New Life Presbyterian Church, 4060 Pratt St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

