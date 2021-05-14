First of 5 COVID vaccination clinics at North Omaha churches will be Saturday

The first of five COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will be held at churches in North Omaha will be held Saturday.

All the clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine, Douglas County health officials said, so anyone 12 years old and older can be vaccinated. Those ages 12 to 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made at www.douglascountyhealth.com.

The schedule:

Saturday: Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Trinity Lutheran Church, 6340 N. 30th St., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St., drive-thru clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 5555 Larimore Ave., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 22: New Life Presbyterian Church, 4060 Pratt St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.