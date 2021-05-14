First of 5 COVID vaccination clinics at North Omaha churches will be Saturday

In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
The first of five COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will be held at churches in North Omaha will be held Saturday.
All the clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine, Douglas County health officials said, so anyone 12 years old and older can be vaccinated. Those ages 12 to 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made at
www.douglascountyhealth.com.
Saturday: Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday: Trinity Lutheran Church, 6340 N. 30th St., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St., drive-thru clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 5555 Larimore Ave., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
May 22: New Life Presbyterian Church, 4060 Pratt St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Our best Omaha staff photos of May 2021
Milo and Monty, the Henry Doorly Zoo’s two harbor seals, explore their new home, alongside sea lions, on Thursday. Milo is brown in color with many spots, while Monty is gray in color.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Borre Garcia Orozco (24) leaps over Millard West's Cole Kirschner (8) in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Will Tobaben (12) moves with the ball ahead of Crete's Danny Barrientos Vasquez (27) in the Crete vs. Omaha Skutt boy's soccer game at Omaha Skutt High School on Saturday. Omaha Skutt won the game 6-0 and is moving on to the state tournament.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Preston Love Jr., left, and mayoral candidate RJ Neary, center, visit Lonnie Barfield at Youngbloods Barbershop while on a tour of barbershops and salons in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Canada goose and a pair of goslings swim in the pond at Hanscom Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Broken up concrete is all that remains as work continues on the Offutt Air Force Base runway replacement on Thursday, May 06, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews will attempt to reuse concrete that has been crushed from the old runway as crews work on the Offutt Air Force Base runway replacement on Thursday, May 06, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
People gather at Memorial Park for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crowd of 3,261 at Werner Park watched the Omaha Storm Chasers' first game since 2019 on Tuesday. The Chasers used an early burst to win 8-2. Page C3
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Keon Broxton (9) misses the ball in centerfield during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alissa Graybill and Jon Willis, both 18 and of Omaha, watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A vendor sells cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trevin Luben, right, stiff-arms Tyson Guzman during the Spring Game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans do the wave during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez attempts a pass during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg attempts a pass during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Harris and Nate Boerkircher celebrate a touchdown during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Harris puts hamburgers on the grill as he works at Lolo's outside Memorial Stadium before the spring game on Saturday. He said hamburgers are his best sellers.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marvin Scott III runs the ball during the first drive of the Spring Game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Customers purchase flowers and herbs at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market Saturday morning.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Liz Kopetzky hands an iced tea to a customer at the It’s All About Bees stand at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market Saturday morning.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
