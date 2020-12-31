Fitness studio focused on athletic, circuit-style training opening in Elkhorn

Rebecca and Brandon Robla said they never were going to open another gym.

They had just sold their three gyms in California before moving back to Nebraska to be closer to family.

But after a year of figuring out what they were going to do for work, the couple saw a need for a functional fitness studio, Rebecca Robla said.

On Jan. 2, the Roblas will open F45 Fitness, a fitness studio, near 192nd Street and West Maple Road.

“We saw a need in the market for more options,” Robla said. “We’re both former athletes. We like that athletic style of training.”

Robla graduated from Fremont High School, where she competed in track and field. She set a state record in shot put. She went on to compete in shot put at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Her husband, Brandon, competed in water polo in high school.

Classes at F45 are circuit-style, high-intensity interval training. The group workouts last about 45 minutes.

The studio, which is part of a franchise, features cardio, resistance and hybrid classes. Gymgoers use a variety of equipment, including rowers, bikes and weights.