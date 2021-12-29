Flu cases rising in Douglas County after few reported last season

Douglas County, like the rest of the country, is seeing an uptick in flu cases this season.

While it isn't surprising to see high case counts this time of year, it's a far cry from the nearly nonexistent flu season seen across the nation last year.

Last year's flu numbers were the country's lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures also helped prevent the spread of influenza.

"This is the season for it, and people are certainly out and about, congregating more in settings that make spreading easy," said Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse. "We're not surprised to see flu spreading right now. Hopefully it will be a relatively mild season."

Douglas County has recorded 539 flu cases so far this season, with the bulk of those being recorded in the past week. No influenza-related deaths have been reported.

The majority of the Douglas County cases have been influenza A strains.

Flu season typically runs from late October through April or May.

Last flu season, the county recorded five cases between Oct. 1, 2020, and Feb. 6, 2021. The season before, the county reported nearly 7,000 cases.