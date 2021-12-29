Flu cases rising in Douglas County after few reported last season

Douglas County, like the rest of the country, is seeing an uptick in flu cases this season.
While it isn't surprising to see high case counts this time of year, it's a far cry from the nearly nonexistent flu season seen across the nation last year.
Last year's flu numbers were the country's lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures also helped prevent the spread of influenza.
"This is the season for it, and people are certainly out and about, congregating more in settings that make spreading easy," said Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse. "We're not surprised to see flu spreading right now. Hopefully it will be a relatively mild season."
Douglas County has recorded 539 flu cases so far this season, with the bulk of those being recorded in the past week. No influenza-related deaths have been reported.
The majority of the Douglas County cases have been influenza A strains.
Flu season typically runs from late October through April or May.
Last flu season, the county recorded five cases between Oct. 1, 2020, and Feb. 6, 2021. The season before, the county reported nearly 7,000 cases.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has recorded nearly 1,000 flu cases so far, with most being influenza A strains. Last season, 424 cases were reported.
In the newest data, the most intense flu activity was in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., and the number of states with high flu activity rose from three to seven. New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show states with high flu activity are New Mexico, Kansas, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, Georgia and North Dakota.
Nebraska is listed as having low flu activity.
Officials credit last year's drop-off to precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some of those measures included mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing. An extra emphasis on encouraging people to stay home when sick helped, too.
Huse also noted that many businesses were closed, mask mandates were in place and more people were working remotely.
"All of those strategies we put in place really worked well to also control influenza," she said.
It's not too late to get a flu shot, Huse said. But keep in mind that it takes about two weeks to develop immunity. The vaccine won't give you the flu.
Influenza can be serious for elderly, immunocompromised people and the very young.
Influenza typically comes on suddenly. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue.
Because symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are very similar, Huse urged people to get tested for both illnesses. However, she said, COVID tests test only for that illness. They don't test for influenza.
In addition to the flu and COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses, including RSV, are circulating.
"People need to take the prevention measures we have available and protect themselves and their families and friends," Huse said. "It takes the whole community to get it right. Keep doing the right thing."
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
