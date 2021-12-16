Flu on the rise in Douglas County; repeat of last year's mild season not expected

Cases of influenza in Douglas County have started to increase in the past week, but flu shots for kids appear to be lagging behind last year.

The Douglas County Health Department said Thursday that 89 cases of flu were reported during the past week, bringing to 141 the total of laboratory-confirmed cases since the Oct. 1 start of the flu season.

While flu season began slowly, it is expected to outpace last year's nearly nonexistent flu run in Douglas County and most of the rest of the U.S.

"We hoped for a repeat of last year's non-event, but that's not going to be the case," Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said. She encouraged those who haven't received flu shots to consider seeking them out.

Meanwhile, flu vaccination rates in Children's Physicians' 14 clinics in Omaha, Council Bluffs and Kearney are down 30% from 2020, said Dr. Melissa St. Germain, the group's vice president and medical director.