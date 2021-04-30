Former Lincoln Marathon winner will tackle the half as a way to get back into running

"Until they could figure out what was making me pass out," she said, "I was scared to try it again."

Doctors later diagnosed Rhoden with an irregular heartbeat. She's on medication for the condition and has a heart monitor implanted that can track any issues.

So far, Rhoden said, she hasn't had any other incidents.

"It just took me a long time to get to the mental state where I even thought about running again," she said.

Rhoden started running on the treadmill and using an elliptical machine. But she later was sidelined by a cough and other cold symptoms, inflammation in her right foot and a migraine-like headache that lingered for months.

Rhoden's cardiologist gave her the go-ahead to try running outside again. She said she's not ready to stop.

"Running has meant so much to me," she said. "It gives me a feeling like nothing else does. That's what I've been missing."

Rhoden first ran the Lincoln Marathon — her first 26.2-mile race — in 1983. For several years, she and her husband Brad returned to compete in Lincoln. Rhoden's win came in 1995, when she ran the course in 2:56:32. The win came three weeks after she ran a personal best — 2:50:48 — at the Boston Marathon.