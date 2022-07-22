Free COVID shots available at locations around Omaha

The Douglas County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccine shots at various locations around the Omaha area. Doctors locally and nationally suggest that people eligible for boosters should get them because of an increase in the number of COVID cases.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats will push ahead on restraining pharmaceutical prices and extending health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans. The New York Democrat made his remarks Tuesday. And that affirms President Joe Biden’s call for his party to settle for a pared-down economic package and effectively concede to pivotal West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Democrats want to craft the bill and approve it over likely unanimous Republican opposition by Congress’ recess next month. And they're already hailing it as a victory. Passage would give the party a victory just ahead of November's congressional elections.
When it comes to the thorniest issues confronting his administration, the instinct from Biden and his White House is to often speak about what he can’t do, citing constraints imposed by the courts or insufficient support in a Congress that is controlled by his own party. White House officials, Biden’s allies and even some influential progressive figures say that approach typifies a leader who has always promised to be honest with Americans, including how expansive his powers really are. But the president’s realpolitik tendencies are colliding with an activist base that is agitating for a more aggressive party leader – both in tone and in substance.
An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn't lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. That's contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud. Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.
The Supreme Court's decision to let states outlaw most abortions is having profound repercussions in reproductive medicine as well as in other areas of medical care. Some patients are choosing sterilization rather than risking an unwanted pregnancy. Others who develop dangerous pregnancy complications are getting delayed care as doctors struggle to assess if their lives are truly in danger. Some patients with lupus or arthritis who don't plan to get pregnant are losing access to a helpful drug that can cause miscarriages. The American Medical Association's president says it's a "frightening and fraught time.''