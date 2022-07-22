 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free COVID shots available at locations around Omaha

  Updated
The Douglas County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccine shots at various locations around the Omaha area. Doctors locally and nationally suggest that people eligible for boosters should get them because of an increase in the number of COVID cases.

Walk-ins are welcome at the vaccine clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation. Appointments are required for children 6 months to 5 years old. People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., until 4 p.m. (all vaccines)

Saturday

9 am - 12 pm Kroc Center Omaha, 2825 Y St., 9 a.m.-noon (Pfizer, Moderna)

Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., noon-3 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)

South Omaha vaccination shot

McConnaughey, an EMT and vaccine outreach worker for OneWorld, gives a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Diana Ignaceo.

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-6:30 p.m. (all vaccines)

Friday, July 29

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (all vaccines)

Saturday, July 30

Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., noon-3 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)

