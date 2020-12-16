 Skip to main content
Free flu shots to be offered at Omaha's Siena Francis House
Free flu shots to be offered at Omaha's Siena Francis House

  • Updated
Free flu shots will be offered Thursday at Omaha's Siena Francis House.

CHI Health partnered with Siena Francis House, Open Door Mission and other shelters to offer the shots.

Nursing staff from Omaha’s Visiting Nurse Association will administer the vaccine.

People who think they may qualify for a free flu shot can go to the Siena Francis House, 1117 N. 17th St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The free shots were given to people at the Open Door Mission on Wednesday morning. 

