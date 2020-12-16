Free flu shots to be offered at Omaha's Siena Francis House

Free flu shots will be offered Thursday at Omaha's Siena Francis House.
CHI Health partnered with Siena Francis House, Open Door Mission and other shelters to offer the shots.
Nursing staff from Omaha’s Visiting Nurse Association will administer the vaccine.
People who think they may qualify for a free flu shot can go to the Siena Francis House, 1117 N. 17th St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The free shots were given to people at the Open Door Mission on Wednesday morning.
Our best staff images from December 2020
Creighton's DeArica Pryor, left, and Mykel Parham hold hands as they kneel during the National Anthem before their game against Nebraska at Sokol Arena on Monday, December 14, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney attempts a basket against Marquette.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska seniors hug during a senior recognition before the start of their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson is folded up in a tackle by Minnesota defense.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop hangs on the hoop in the Nebraska vs. Creighton men's basketball game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, December 11, 2020.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha firefighter sprays water on a fire Tuesday morning after an explosion at 4810 S. 51st St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's David Bell
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Debris can be seen scatted around on Wednesday, the day after a fatal explosion at 4810 S. 51st St. Three people died following the explosion, and one person remains in critical condition.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Colorado College goalie Matt Vernon stretches to keep out a shot by Tyler Weiss in the first period at Baxter Arena on Wednesday, December 09, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Derartu Olana hosts an Ethiopian cultural coffee ceremony at Tiru Ethiopian Restaurant in Lincoln on Friday, December 04, 2020. The ceremony was performed for a UNL class, Around the World with Coffee, with most students watching online.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell dribbles down the court against Kennesaw State at the CHI Center on Friday, December 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east at 21st and Wirt Streets, cars line up for blocks for the Heart Ministries drive-through food pantry on Thursday, December 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Western Michigan's Drew Worrad gets caught up with teammate Ty Glover in the Western Michigan vs. UNO hockey game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Thursday, December 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO plays Minnesota-Duluth in a virtually empty Baxter Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Martin Sundberg watches his shot go past Minnesota-Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti for UNO's second goal of the first period at Baxter Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Also on the play is UNO's Ryan Brushett and Minnesota-Duluth's Louie Roehl.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The UNO vs. Creighton men's basketball game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, December 01, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives and scores against North Dakota State during their game on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
