Free flu shots will be available in North Omaha this week

The Douglas County Health Department will host free flu clinics this week in North Omaha.

The clinics will provide flu shots to people 19 years old and older regardless of their insurance status. The clinics are a cooperative effort involving the health department, the Charles Drew Health Center and North Omaha Area Health.

The clinics will be held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday:

• Wednesday at the Salvation Army, 2424 Pratt St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Thursday at Chubb's Finer Foods, 2905 N. 16th St., from 10 a.m. to noon; and Phil's Cash Saver, 3030 Ames Ave., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday at Phil's Cash Saver, 3030 Ames Ave., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and Chubb's Finer Foods, 2905 N. 16th St., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

