Fremont woman, a frequent patient at hospital ER, helps others with crocheted shawls

At some visits, Gundersen would bring her crochet work with her as a way to stay calm while waiting in the emergency room.

With the help of a how-to book, Gundersen taught herself to crochet when she was about 9 years old. She got more serious about the hobby as a teenager. Now she crochets blankets and other items for family and friends in her free time.

“I worry about my health often, and that’s something I do to keep my mind off of it,” Gundersen said.

Because Gundersen was in the emergency department so often, nurses consulted Baber to work with her, hoping to keep her from having to visit the hospital so often. They talked about Gundersen’s medical history and the struggles she goes through on regular basis.

When Baber learned about Gundersen’s crocheting skills, she thought making prayer shawls might help.

“It brings her comfort and purpose,” Baber said. “She’s a very giving person.”

Gundersen was surprised to be asked, but she jumped at the opportunity.