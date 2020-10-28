Friends surprise Omaha man with radio-controlled lawn mower

Grant Ticknor takes a lot of pride in his lawn.

He mows it in straight lines and carefully edges out the sidewalks. His landscaping complements the bright green grass.

But Ticknor hasn’t been able to stand behind the mower this year.

His right femur was shattered in a car crash early this spring. The 49-year-old’s leg hasn’t healed properly since the initial injury, leaving him unable to bear weight. He has been unable to take part in typical activities such as mowing and driving.

One of Ticknor’s friends helped out by mowing his lawn every week. Then the friend and a fellow member of the Tangier Shrine in Omaha presented Ticknor with a radio-controlled lawn mower so he could get back to tackling his own yardwork.

The Omaha man is hoping to send the new mower out for a spin before winter sets in.

“Now I can sit on the front step and mow my yard and still have that dignity of doing my yard myself,” Ticknor said.