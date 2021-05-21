 Skip to main content
Fully vaccinated people will be able to ditch masks on UNL, UNO campuses
On Saturday, the CDC announced that schools in the United States should continue enforcing COVID-19 safety measures through the end of the 2020-2021 school year

Students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer will be required to wear face masks on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska at Omaha campuses. 

The changes at UNL took effect Friday as the City of Lincoln dropped its mask mandate. UNO's guidance takes effect Wednesday. Omaha's mask mandate expires at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The changes come after last week's announcement from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that updated COVID-related guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after receiving the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

UNL officials also announced that social distancing no longer will be required on campus and that all venues will return to full capacity. 

Those who are not vaccinated still are expected to wear face masks and practice social distancing on both campuses.

At UNO, masks still will be required of everyone, regardless of vaccination status, on campus shuttles and buses. 

UNO students will continue to be spaced 6 feet apart during summer classes. In the fall, that distance will shorten to 3 feet.

In messages sent out to the campus communities, both universities encouraged people to get vaccinated. 

