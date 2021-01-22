General population may have to wait 4 months for vaccine if supplies don't increase, Ricketts says

Vaccinating the general population in Nebraska could take longer than initially expected, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday.

Officials have expanded who can get vaccinated under phase 1b of the state's vaccination plan. That phase now includes people ages 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions.

During the press conference, Ricketts estimated that about 500,000 people qualify for vaccinations in that phase of the plan. If the state continues to get a set number of doses of the vaccine, it could take longer to get through that phase, he said.

If that's the case, it could push back the second phase, which includes the general population, until almost June, Ricketts said.

However, an increase in the production and supply of vaccine, which President Joe Biden has said is a priority, could speed the pace of vaccination, Ricketts said.

In the meantime, he urged Nebraskans to be patient.

"We're prioritizing the right people," Ricketts said.