General population may have to wait 4 months for vaccine if supplies don't increase, Ricketts says
Vaccinating the general population in Nebraska could take longer than initially expected, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday.

Officials have expanded who can get vaccinated under phase 1b of the state's vaccination plan. That phase now includes people ages 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions. 

During the press conference, Ricketts estimated that about 500,000 people qualify for vaccinations in that phase of the plan. If the state continues to get a set number of doses of the vaccine, it could take longer to get through that phase, he said.

If that's the case, it could push back the second phase, which includes the general population, until almost June, Ricketts said. 

However, an increase in the production and supply of vaccine, which President Joe Biden has said is a priority, could speed the pace of vaccination, Ricketts said.

In the meantime, he urged Nebraskans to be patient.

"We're prioritizing the right people," Ricketts said.

About 15 health departments in the state have moved into phase 1b. Douglas County and Lincoln-Lancaster County are expected to move into phase 1b in the first week of February. 

Officials said they expect a registration system to launch via a state website as early as next week. Registration websites already have opened through the Douglas County Health Department and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Data collected through those site will flow into the state site, so people won't have to register again. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

