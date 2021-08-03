Get your COVID vaccine and a cup of coffee. VNA offers drive-thru clinic Wednesday

The Visiting Nurse Association is hosting a free, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday at its headquarters, 12565 West Center Road.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants can choose the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine.

Those who select the Pfizer vaccine will receive additional information from the Douglas County Health Department about their second dose. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The first 100 participants will receive a VNA gift bag valued at $100. All participants can enjoy free Scooter's Coffee, Hurts Donuts, milk, juice and water while waiting out the 15-minute observation period after their shots.

Attendees will also be entered to win a $500 gift card from Nebraska Furniture Mart. Boomer Radio will be provide musical entertainment.

“The prevalence of the delta variant in greater Omaha makes vaccination even more crucial for every eligible community member,” James Summerfelt, VNA president and CEO, said in a statement. “COVID-19 vaccination has been shown to reduce the risk of infection, hospitalization and death. As the community returns to more in-person interactions, the COVID-19 vaccine is the best choice of defense.”

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.