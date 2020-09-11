 Skip to main content
Get your flu shot — yes, now — to avoid 'twindemic' of flu and COVID-19
Doctors are encouraging people to get a flu shot now instead of waiting a month or two.

The goal is to help people — and the health care system — avoid a simultaneous run of flu and COVID-19, a possibility some are calling a “twindemic.”

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan

“I think it’s important this year to get it early so we’re protected during the fall and wintertime,” said Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an associate professor at Creighton University and chief of infectious diseases at Creighton and CHI Health.

“Any time you get it from now on is probably fine,” said Dr. Jasmine Marcelin, an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and infectious diseases physician at Nebraska Medicine.

Dr. Jasmine Marcelin

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says September and October are good times to get vaccinated for flu. The agency recommends that everyone 6 months and older get the shot, particularly those who are at higher risk of complications should they get the flu. Those groups include people older than 65, those with underlying health conditions such as asthma and diabetes, and pregnant women.

Marcelin said those in such groups who may be thinking about putting off the shot should discuss it with their health care provider.

“The sweet spot,” she said, “is trying to time it so right before the number of flu cases are starting to rise in your community, you’ll have two weeks of lag time to build your immunity.”

Dr. Tom Safranek, Nebraska’s state epidemiologist, said the Southern Hemisphere, now in winter, is seeing a milder-than-normal flu season. Some experts think that may be a result of the hand-washing and social distancing being done to mitigate COVID-19.

But flu seasons are hard to predict, Vivekanandan said, and it’s important that people get the flu vaccine not only to protect themselves but also to preserve the health care system.

Influenza kills between 12,000 and 60,000 people each year in the U.S., according to the CDC. Between 140,000 and 810,000 people are hospitalized with the flu each year.

“If we are able to get vaccinated, and everyone does masking and distancing, I think we’re going to be in a good place,” Vivekanandan said.

Getting the flu shot means that people are protected as much as possible from influenza. While the flu shot doesn’t always prevent infection with the influenza virus, it typically results in a milder illness and in fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

If those vaccinated against flu do get COVID-19, Marcelin said, they’re less at risk of getting the flu on top of it. Such double whammies, which doctors call co-infection, occur occasionally with viruses.

“In people with medical problems, they can have worse outcomes than people who just got one or the other,” Marcelin said.

Safranek said he has not heard any concerns about shortages of flu vaccine this year, even with the added push for vaccination. According to the CDC, manufacturers expect to provide as many as 198 million doses, up from the record 175 million doses produced last season.

Cindy Ruma, a nurse with the Visiting Nurse Association, said the organization is seeing greater interest in flu shots this year.

“We’ll adapt as needs change,” she said.

As for the flu shot itself, there are plenty of options available this year, Safranek said.

The high-dose version recommended for people 65 and older will protect against four influenza strains instead of the three included last year. A version with an adjuvant, or immune booster, is also available.

Those who don’t like needles can opt for the nasal spray vaccine, available for most peoples ages 2 to 49. But those with a cold or nasal congestion should not get the spray vaccine, Marcelin said, because it won’t be as effective. An egg-free version of the vaccine is also available for those with egg allergies.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Flu shots will be available at many locations

Flu shots will be available in many spots in the next few months, but because of concerns about COVID-19 and the fact that many employees still are working from home, some businesses won't be holding workplace flu shot clinics this year. 

Doctors' offices will have the vaccine, as usual. 

Some firms are providing vouchers that employees can take to pharmacies and other locations that provide the shots, said Alan Kohll, owner of Total Wellness in Omaha.

"Companies need to think of creative ways to do their flu shots," he said. 

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has secured extra doses so the 290 Nebraska sites that provide immunizations to adults and children regardless of their ability to pay will have the vaccine available, said Jeri Weberg-Bryce, immunization program manager. Many of those sites are working to find innovative ways to get people the vaccine, such as at food pantries or libraries.

Some providers are offering drive-thru or curbside flu shots. 

Kohll said Total Wellness's curbside option will allow patients to pull up to designated parking stalls at 9304 H Court and have a provider come out to deliver the shot. Appointments are required.

Since mid-August, Hy-Vee has been offering drive-up flu shots three days a week in the parking lots of its stores with pharmacies. The shots also are available inside. No prescriptions or appointments are required, said Christina Gayman, a company spokeswoman. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the vaccination. Consent forms are available online. 

Methodist Physicians Clinic also is offering drive-thru flu shots, by appointment, at five area locations.

In the coming days, CHI Health will launch drive-thru shots at seven locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area and three in Lincoln. Details will be at www.chihealth.com/flu once dates are set. Appointments and preregistration online likely will be required.

Rather than a drive-thru, Kohll's Rx is offering an "express lane" at its pharmacies for people who schedule appointments, fill out consent forms and provide insurance information online before their arrival.  

"We have their shot ready and they can go," said David Kohll, a pharmacist with the local chain. Patients also can ask to have the shot given to them in their vehicles. 

The Visiting Nurse Association will begin drive-thru clinics at its offices at 12565 West Center Road on Sept. 14, in addition to its workplace clinics. Patients are asked to complete consent forms online ahead of time.  

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

