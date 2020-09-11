Get your flu shot — yes, now — to avoid 'twindemic' of flu and COVID-19

“The sweet spot,” she said, “is trying to time it so right before the number of flu cases are starting to rise in your community, you’ll have two weeks of lag time to build your immunity.”

Dr. Tom Safranek, Nebraska’s state epidemiologist, said the Southern Hemisphere, now in winter, is seeing a milder-than-normal flu season. Some experts think that may be a result of the hand-washing and social distancing being done to mitigate COVID-19.

But flu seasons are hard to predict, Vivekanandan said, and it’s important that people get the flu vaccine not only to protect themselves but also to preserve the health care system.

Influenza kills between 12,000 and 60,000 people each year in the U.S., according to the CDC. Between 140,000 and 810,000 people are hospitalized with the flu each year.

“If we are able to get vaccinated, and everyone does masking and distancing, I think we’re going to be in a good place,” Vivekanandan said.

Getting the flu shot means that people are protected as much as possible from influenza. While the flu shot doesn’t always prevent infection with the influenza virus, it typically results in a milder illness and in fewer hospitalizations and deaths.