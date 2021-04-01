Goal of Boys Town's neuroscience institute: 'Life-changing discoveries'

McCreery said the two technologies complement each other, opening opportunities to do things that couldn't be done with just one or the other. That includes mapping the brain responses of children with epilepsy, a focus of the institute, to help determine the best treatment. Another team will use the combined tools in its studies of movement disorders and therapies.

Also housed in the building is one team that focuses on acquiring data from all of those scans and another that analyzes that data. Many on those teams are students from area universities at various points in their education.

Wilson said each lab functions independently. But being in the building together makes it easy for researchers to collaborate. Boys Town will continue to collaborate with UNMC and other partners, as it has in the past. With UNMC a hub for infectious diseases research, Wilson hopes to work with scientists there on how such diseases, including COVID-19, affect the brain.

"Really, this was just an incredible opportunity," he said. "A facility like this is a really unparalleled in the U.S."

McCreery said he already has begun working with Elizabeth Heinrichs-Graham, one of the researchers Wilson hired, to look at how hearing loss affects the brain.