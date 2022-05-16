Golf pro Gary Player, in visit to Omaha, takes aim at pancreatic cancer

Golf legend Gary Player and others who gathered in Omaha on Tuesday announced a plan to attack what the chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center called "one of the most vicious and lethal killers in modern medicine."

Pancreas cancer affects more than 62,000 Americans a year, said Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC's chancellor. It's the 10th-most-commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., but it's the third-most lethal.

"That is because early detection, prevention and, indeed, effective long-term treatment have evaded our reach," Gold said.

The goal is to change all of that.

UNMC, Gold said, has a strong foundation in pancreatic cancer research. But now the efforts of philanthropists including Player, the Nebraska Legislature and a host of others have "breathed life" into the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center's Pancreatic Cancer Center of Excellence.

Player, 86, toured the Buffett Cancer Center on Monday to learn more about the research and clinical services offered there. He is one of five golfers to have won a career Grand Slam and the only one to have followed it with a Grand Slam on the senior tour.

Player's family has been significantly touched by cancer, and he has long supported cancer research, donating a portion of his U.S. Open winnings in 1965 to cancer research. Player lost his mother to cancer when he was 9 years old. His wife, Vivienne, died of pancreas cancer in 2021.

In October, Player, golfer Tom Watson and other highly decorated golf pros participated in the first Berenberg Invitational, a Pro Am event, raising $700,000 to support pancreatic cancer research at the Buffett Cancer Center. Berenberg, one of Europe's leading private banks, is planning a second event in October in New York. Watson lost his wife to pancreas cancer in 2019.

At a Tuesday press conference, Player said, "We need as many people to stand up and do as much as they can to fight this dread disease, cancer."

As for pancreas cancer, he said, "We will find a cure in the next generation."

Gold said many other diseases have been attacked and conquered, but researchers have not been able to beat pancreas cancer. "So we are officially declaring a state of open warfare today ... that we will accept this challenge and we will move to eradicate this disease over the years to come," he said.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents officially established the pancreatic cancer center in 2018. The Nebraska Legislature recently appropriated $15 million from the state's pool of federal coronavirus money for the center, provided the university secures $15 million in private donations for the same purpose. The legislative initiative was led by State Sen. Mark Kolterman, whose wife, Suzanne, died in 2017 of pancreas cancer.

Gold also introduced Dr. Sunil Hingorani, the internationally recognized pancreas cancer researcher and clinician who will serve as the first director of the pancreatic cancer center and as director of the Pancreas Cancer Program at Nebraska Medicine. Hingorani, who will officially start at UNMC on July 1, currently is a professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

Gold, whose father died of pancreas cancer, said the university already has a research program to understand the biology of the cancer. UNMC currently receives more than $8 million a year in grants from the National Cancer Institute.

That includes a rapid autopsy program that has created one of the world’s largest repositories of pancreatic cancer tissue, which is shared with researchers here and across the country. Another key feature is a screening program for people considered at increased risk of developing the disease, typically because of a family history of the disease or conditions such as diabetes. Pancreas cancer is notorious for presenting when it already has advanced, often after it has already spread.

Researchers' goals, Gold said, include identifying ways to prevent or screen for the disease at an early stage and developing new strategies to slow or stop it.

Hingorani said the No. 1 barrier to progress against the disease has been a lack of a belief that its course can be changed. That affects patients and families, doctors and scientists.

Discoveries are being made that will make a difference at some point, but only if the goal is to apply those discoveries to the patient, said Hingorani, whose father was diagnosed with the cancer while he was finishing his clinical training in oncology.

Hingorani said there is tremendous talent, science and clinical medicine at UNMC, "but the most important thing is there is that ethos of the ability to do this."

The Buffett Cancer Center was designed so that researchers and clinicians are housed on the same floors, where they can bump into each other and exchange ideas to the benefit of patients and research.

"I think that by taking a committed group of people like that, co-localizing them, and essentially saying, 'We're not leaving 'til we get this done,' I think it will get done," he said. "I'm very excited not about what can happen here but what will happen here."

As for Player's prediction, Hingorani said he isn't patient enough with the disease to wait a generation for a cure. "I'm not getting any younger," he said, "so we're going to do it faster than that."

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.