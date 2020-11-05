Gov. Ricketts mandates no new COVID-19 restrictions as case counts spike in Nebraska

"The same protocols that are going to keep our kids safe in schools are going to keep them safe out of schools," Blomstedt said. "Listen to your children."

Nebraska was among five states that set single-day case records, according to the New York Times. The others were Maine, Minnesota, Indiana and Colorado.

The five helped push the United States as a whole to a total tally of more than 107,800 new cases Wednesday, marking the first time the nation has recorded more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day since the pandemic began. Twenty-three states have recorded more cases in the past week than in any other seven-day stretch, the Times reported.

To be sure, most people will recover from the virus. The state, in fact, listed 45,772 Nebraskans as having done so Wednesday.

Nebraska was holding steady at No. 7 among states in terms of per capita cases, with 64.3 new cases a day per 100,000 people, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Iowa was No. 5 with 72.3 new daily cases per 100,000 residents. Ahead of Iowa were the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Montana.