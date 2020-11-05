Gov. Ricketts mandates no new COVID-19 restrictions as case counts spike in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday mandated no additional restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus, even as Nebraska records its sixth straight week of record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
He continued to implore people to take steps on their own to slow the spread of the virus. The governor said he wanted a couple more weeks to see the impact of directed health measures put into effect last month that prohibited standing room only in bars and restaurants and decreased indoor capacity limits, among other changes.
Ricketts also announced Thursday that Nebraska was applying to receive maximum benefits for emergency supplemental food aid, known as SNAP, because of the uncertainty caused by the recent spike in cases.
Douglas County reported a new single-day record Wednesday with 486 new cases. The county has seen week after week of record cases and appears poised for another record week this week.
Deaths, which lag new cases about a month, also are on the increase. Public health officials and pandemic experts have been warning for weeks of worse numbers to come, if the state does not take stronger measures to stop the spread or adhere more closely to the measures already in place.
Ricketts said a public service announcement campaign, with online videos and messaging, will be launched, to remind Nebraskans about "Avoiding the Three Cs": crowded places, close contacts and confined spaces.
State offices will now be allowed to reduce workplace occupancy by as much as half, by letting employees work from home or alternate office days. Ricketts implored businesses statewide to look at ways to reduce workplace density.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said after speaking with doctors and staff across the state, it's clear that the public needs to take steps to decrease the spread of the virus and, therefore, hospitalizations.
"We cannot surge our way out of this pandemic by just finding ways to increase hospital beds or staffing," Anthone said. "It's obvious we're headed in the wrong direction."
The number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday had climbed to a record 698, up from 528 just a week ago. In addition, 669 Nebraskans had died from the virus.
On Wednesday, the state recorded a new single-day record of 1,828 new cases, a figure more than 200 cases higher than the previous single-day record on Oct. 29.
While single-day case counts can be subject to variations in reporting, the state has averaged 1,335 new cases a day over the seven-day period that ended Wednesday.
Ricketts said people need to continue to heed the advice of experts: wear a mask in public or at gatherings, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands and stay home if you're sick.
He nodded to upcoming holiday gatherings and said his family will pare back the usual large event to a smaller group, which he advised others to do as well.
"You can get the virus from people you know," Ricketts said.
He and Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said that it's a priority to keep schools open but that gatherings outside of school without precautions have led to the spread of the virus.
Blomstedt hopes to make it through the semester with in-person learning but said the biggest risk to that would be if school staffing levels decrease because of the virus.
Risky behavior and spread of the virus has been connected to adults letting their guard down and gathering together without masks, he said. And, he added, if a school event is canceled, don't create your own.
In October, more than 40 coronavirus cases were traced to a private homecoming party with 200 people, prompting over 300 Gretna High School students to get tested.
"The same protocols that are going to keep our kids safe in schools are going to keep them safe out of schools," Blomstedt said. "Listen to your children."
Nebraska was among five states that set single-day case records, according to the New York Times. The others were Maine, Minnesota, Indiana and Colorado.
The five helped push the United States as a whole to a total tally of more than 107,800 new cases Wednesday, marking the first time the nation has recorded more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day since the pandemic began. Twenty-three states have recorded more cases in the past week than in any other seven-day stretch, the Times reported.
To be sure, most people will recover from the virus. The state, in fact, listed 45,772 Nebraskans as having done so Wednesday.
Nebraska was holding steady at No. 7 among states in terms of per capita cases, with 64.3 new cases a day per 100,000 people, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Iowa was No. 5 with 72.3 new daily cases per 100,000 residents. Ahead of Iowa were the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Montana.
A total of 304 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the metro area Wednesday, with 37 more listed as "persons of interest." Such patients typically are suspected of having COVID-19 but are awaiting test results.
