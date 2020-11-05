Gov. Ricketts mandates no new COVID restrictions as case counts spike in Nebraska

On Wednesday, the state recorded a new single-day record of 1,828 new cases, more than 200 cases higher than the previous single-day record on Oct. 29.

While single-day case counts can be subject to variations in reporting, the state has averaged 1,335 new cases a day over the seven-day period that ended Wednesday.

Ricketts said people need to continue to heed the advice of experts: wear a mask in public or at gatherings, stay 6 feet apart, wash their hands and stay home if they're sick.

He nodded to upcoming holiday gatherings and said his family will pare back the usual large event to a smaller group, which he advised others to do as well.

"Just because you know somebody doesn't mean they can't give you the virus," Ricketts said.

He and Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said that it's a priority to keep schools open but that gatherings outside of school without precautions have led to the spread of the virus.

Blomstedt hopes to make it through the semester with in-person learning but said the biggest risk to that would be if school staffing levels decrease because of the virus.

