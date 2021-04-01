Grassland management fires may affect Nebraska air quality through Friday

Regular physical activity has significant positive benefits on mental health, and researchers from the University of Basel discovered that it's not just how much exercise you do, but what type
An air quality advisory has been issued for parts of Nebraska east of Grand Island due to the potential for smoke from Kansas and Oklahoma grass fires, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Communities that could be affected are Grand Island, York, Beatrice, Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk and South Sioux City. The advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the state.
Ranchers in Kansas and Oklahoma set fires in the spring with a goal of improving the quality of their herds through more nutritious, young grasses.
Air quality may be moderately impaired but could also reach the level considered unhealthy for those with sensitive respiratory systems or in fragile health.
People in the affected groups are advised to take air quality into consideration if they are planning outdoor activities during that time period.
Photos: Flower maze a popular attraction in small Nebraska town
Butterflies crowd around the blooms at A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
Jeff and Jan Lewis, the owners of A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze, sit in the studio, available for pressed petal projects, in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
Jeff Lewis, the owner of A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze, in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
