 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grassland management fires may affect Nebraska air quality through Friday
0 comments

Grassland management fires may affect Nebraska air quality through Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

Regular physical activity has significant positive benefits on mental health, and researchers from the University of Basel discovered that it's not just how much exercise you do, but what type

An air quality advisory has been issued for parts of Nebraska east of Grand Island due to the potential for smoke from Kansas and Oklahoma grass fires, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Communities that could be affected are Grand Island, York, Beatrice, Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk and South Sioux City. The advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the state.

Ranchers in Kansas and Oklahoma set fires in the spring with a goal of improving the quality of their herds through more nutritious, young grasses.

Air quality may be moderately impaired but could also reach the level considered unhealthy for those with sensitive respiratory systems or in fragile health.

People in the affected groups are advised to take air quality into consideration if they are planning outdoor activities during that time period. 

Photos: Flower maze a popular attraction in small Nebraska town

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most expensive electricity

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert