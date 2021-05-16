Hastings couple among many Nebraskans benefiting from expanded health insurance subsidies

For more information

Those who need help finding an insurance plan may contact an insurance broker or the Enroll Nebraska Coalition at enroll-ne.org. The coalition is led by Nebraska Appleseed and offers access to enrollment assistants who can help people navigate the system and weigh their options.

Consumers can also contact the federal Marketplace Call Center at 800-318-2596, which provides assistance in more than 150 languages. To find a local enrollment assister or an agent/broker in your area, you can also visit localhelp.healthcare.gov.