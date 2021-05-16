Hastings couple among many Nebraskans benefiting from expanded health insurance subsidies

After waiting for eight years, Colleen Schendt of Hastings last week had the first of two knee replacement surgeries she hopes to complete this year.
She and her husband, Dale Schendt, scheduled the procedure just weeks after they obtained more affordable and comprehensive health insurance coverage through HealthCare.gov, the federal marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act.
The couple bought the coverage with the help of expanded tax credits made available through the American Rescue Plan, a multipart measure signed into law in mid-March that aimed to relieve the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.
Previously, the self-employed pair earned too much to qualify for tax credits. Now they receive subsidies of about $1,700 a month, enough to help them buy a plan on the exchange for about $600 a month.
The plan comes with a lower deductible and doesn't exclude Colleen Schendt's worn knees as a preexisting condition as did the short-term plan on which they previously relied.
With the joint damage she had suffered, she could get around but could no longer take the couple's dogs for a walk, Dale Schendt said. Someone had to accompany her on her portrait photography shoots to help her carry and set up equipment.
"It's just a great big load off of us," he said. "This has been weighing on us for years."
The Schendts are among thousands of Nebraskans who stand to benefit from the new law, which increases the subsidies available to most people with lower incomes who already buy their own insurance on the federal exchange. It also extends the credits to some with higher incomes.
The changes are slated to last two years, applying retroactively to January and continuing through 2022. An extended open enrollment period gives people until Aug. 15 to review their options and sign up.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimated last month that 132,000 Nebraskans are eligible for plans through the HealthCare.gov marketplace under which their premiums would be entirely covered by subsidies. That includes 77,000 Nebraskans who are currently enrolled in the marketplace as well as 55,000 uninsured residents who may be eligible.
The majority of Nebraskans receive health insurance through their employers. But historically, about 88,000 have purchased coverage on the federal marketplace each year. Most of those — almost 95% — receive subsidies that make the coverage more affordable.
The changes have made marketplace coverage more affordable and accessible to more people, said Sarah Maresh, staff attorney for Nebraska Appleseed's health care access program.
The organization is among those urging consumers to visit HealthCare.gov (or CuidadoDeSalud.gov) to update their information and see whether they can save — or to apply for the first time to see whether they may be eligible for more affordable coverage.
HHS officials estimated in early March that premiums would decrease $50 per person per month and $85 per policy per month after the credits.
"Generally speaking," Maresh said, "we think the marketplace is a great place for Nebraskans to get coverage."
Jon Jacobi, a consultant with HealthMarkets Agency in Omaha, said one of the most exciting changes is the easing of what's known as the subsidy cliff.
Before the new law, people in households that earned more than 400% of the federal poverty level received no subsidies.
"It was a straight cliff where you got nothing," said Jacobi, whose firm specializes in health insurance for individuals.
Under the rescue plan, most people with incomes of up to 400% of the federal poverty level — up to $51,520 for a single person and up to $106,000 for a family of four — should qualify for increased credits, Maresh wrote in a recent blog.
Chris McPike, a vice president of Lincoln insurance brokerage ComPro, said a single 40-year-old living in Omaha's 68114 ZIP code and making $60,000 a year is now eligible for a premium tax credit of $123 a month, which could be applied to a large variety of plans.
Another example is a family of four living in that same ZIP code, with two adults, ages 40 and 38, and two children, ages 10 and 8, that earns $150,000 a year. Before the rescue plan, the family wouldn't qualify for help. Now they would qualify for a $676-a-month tax credit, again applicable to a number of different plans.
Among those gaining access to lower-cost health insurance, McPike said, are self-employed Nebraskans, small-business owners and early retirees too young for Medicare. The list includes farmers and ranchers, whose income varies from year to year.
Jacobi noted that rural Nebraska is among the least affordable places to get plans on the marketplace.
According to an analysis by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, Nebraska has the second-highest marketplace average individual benchmark premium — $699. Wyoming came in highest at $791 a month.
The Schendts were among those who faced the cliff.
Dale Schendt said that when the exchange opened a decade ago, the couple — he's 59, she's 61 — paid about $2,200 a month for a plan with a $50,000 deductible. They decided that the plan was too costly and went without insurance for a year. Later, Jacobi helped them find the short-term plan at about half the price.
But unlike plans offered under the ACA, insurers offering short-term plans can reject applicants or charge higher premiums based on their health conditions. And those plans don't have to cover all of the benefits required of a plan on the exchange.
This spring, Jacobi helped the couple connect with their new plan. Dale Schendt said they have much better coverage. His wife plans to have her second knee surgery as soon as she's able. With the new deductible, their cost for both procedures will be about $2,300.
"I can afford that," Dale Schendt said.
Jacobi said his agency is also seeing good things under the new law for qualified employers with 50 or fewer employees. Instead of offering a group health insurance plan, the agency is helping such companies take advantage of the marketplace by having employees pick a plan and then reimbursing the workers for anything the subsidies don't cover.
McPike said people already on the exchange may not only qualify for additional tax credits but also have enough to move to plans with better benefits, including lower deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses.
Andrés Sandoval, a care coordinator at Midtown Health Center in Norfolk, said his clinic has worked with patients who needed surgery or other procedures but had deductibles that would require them to pay the first $7,000 or $8,000 for their care.
After updating their applications on the marketplace, they have been able to find plans with deductibles of only several hundred dollars. Some have also been able to obtain plans with lower out-of-pocket costs.
That has already allowed several to schedule surgeries or diagnostic procedures they need. For those who are insulin-dependent, he said, lower deductibles can mean that patients no longer have to pay several thousand dollars for medication before coverage kicks in.
"It does increase access to health care services and medications, is what I see across the board," Sandoval said.
McPike said the additional tax credit won't be applied automatically. But those who don't update their enrollment will receive the credits as a refund when they file their income taxes. That includes those who already have zero-dollar premiums.
Sandoval said the new law also waives the requirement that people repay excess tax credits at the end of the year if they miscalculate their expected earnings or if their earnings change, as has happened to many during the pandemic.
The rescue plan may also provide subsidies to cover the cost of COBRA premiums for people who had coverage through work and are no longer employed.
Whether the changes will be extended isn't yet known. President Joe Biden proposed just such a move in his American Families Plan, which he announced at the end of April. But first the package would have to make it through the House of Representatives and an evenly divided Senate.
Word has just begun to get out about the changes and the benefits they may offer.
Jacobi and McPike said their firms are contacting clients who may be affected.
McPike said the federal government will also notify people already enrolled in the marketplace about the changes. But many of those who didn't qualify for help before may assume that they still won't and therefore may not be following the changes.
The Kaiser Family Foundation's marketplace calculator can help people estimate the assistance they could receive.
17 rare and unusual health stories out of Omaha
One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.
Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41