Head of YMCA of Greater Omaha to leave for job in Tennessee

Chris Tointon, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Omaha, will be leaving Omaha in August to accept the same position with the YMCA of Middle Tennessee.

Tointon has led the Omaha Y since 2016.

Dan McLaughlin, chairman of the board of the YMCA of Greater Omaha, said in a press release that he has a "deep appreciation and high regard for (Tointon's) counsel and leadership in building the YMCA of Greater Omaha into the respected and wide-reaching organization it is today.”

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee, which is based in Nashville, has 15 family wellness centers, four community outreach centers and one of the region’s largest day- and resident-camp facilities.

The YMCA of Greater Omaha board will conduct a nationwide search for a new chief executive officer, according to the press release, and will name an interim CEO soon.