Health care providers call for stricter measures in Nebraska as COVID-19 cases spike

Some of the increases in cases in rural areas have been even more dramatic on a per capita basis.

John Lowe, assistant vice chancellor for health security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s threshold for closing indoor dining and capping gatherings at 10 people is 100 cases per 100,000 population over a seven-day period. The state now has 23 counties adding cases at a rate greater than 100 new cases per day per 100,000 people, according to COVID Act Now.

Douglas County on Saturday reported a record 640 new COVID-19 cases, which broke the record of 565 new cases of a day earlier, which broke the record of 486 new cases the day before that.

Douglas County health officials also reported that 325 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 36 more were awaiting test results.

Dr. James Lawler, a director at UNMC's Global Center for Health Security, said health care providers' calls for more action reflect "the frustration and desperation that my colleagues are experiencing.”

A key difference from May, Lawler said Saturday, is that many patients who became seriously ill in the spring could be transferred to larger hospitals.