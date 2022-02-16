Health director lifts mask mandate for Omaha

Huse reviewed the mask order a week ago, four weeks after it was instituted. At that time, the city had not met the benchmarks Huse had established.
Huse cautioned Wednesday that the virus remains active in the community. But she acknowledged the precipitous decline in cases.
"We've dropped very significantly," she said. "This is fantastic news."
On Jan. 12, the day after Huse ordered the mask mandate for Omaha, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson filed a lawsuit against her and other county officials challenging it. The suit said Huse's authority to issue a mask mandate under Omaha's municipal code "conflicts with applicable law."
Peterson sought a temporary and permanent injunction declaring that the mandate was "void and unlawful" and that Huse did not have "jurisdiction or authority" to issue it.
On Jan. 25, Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman declined to issue a temporary restraining order in the case.
In her 30-page decision, Stratman emphasized that both sides will present evidence at a hearing on the permanent injunction, which she has scheduled for June 16. At such a hearing, the state could present additional information that might change her mind regarding who has the power to enact measures related to communicable diseases in the city of Omaha.
The state had argued that such mandates require approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
In her written decision on the temporary injunction, Stratman sided with the city and county, pointing out that the plain language of the Omaha municipal code requires that “the health director shall take all measures necessary to prevent the introduction ... of malignant, contagious and infectious diseases.”
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department last week extended Lancaster County's indoor mask mandate through Feb. 25.
Nationally, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to loosen its indoor masking guidelines to states, NBC News reported. The updates could come as early as next week.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2022
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.