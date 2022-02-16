Health director lifts mask mandate for Omaha

Effective Wednesday, Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse has lifted the temporary indoor mask mandate for Omaha.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been falling and have reached a level where Huse was able to take the action.

Huse acted in her capacity as the city's public health director when she put the requirement in place Jan. 11 amid a surge of COVID cases caused by the omicron variant.

The seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 residents dropped below 200 cases per day Wednesday, meeting one of the benchmarks that Huse set out in her order. Hospital capacity was at or near 85%.

Huse told the Douglas County Board of Health on Wednesday that hospitals are seeing more people coming in to get care that was delayed while hospitals were busy treating COVID patients.

A total of 277 COVID patients were hospitalized in the Omaha area on Wednesday, down from a peak of 452 on Jan. 24.

Huse reviewed the mask order a week ago, four weeks after it was instituted. At that time, the city had not met the benchmarks Huse had established.

Huse cautioned Wednesday that the virus remains active in the community. But she acknowledged the precipitous decline in cases.

"We've dropped very significantly," she said. "This is fantastic news."

On Jan. 12, the day after Huse ordered the mask mandate for Omaha, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson filed a lawsuit against her and other county officials challenging it. The suit said Huse's authority to issue a mask mandate under Omaha's municipal code "conflicts with applicable law."

Peterson sought a temporary and permanent injunction declaring that the mandate was "void and unlawful" and that Huse did not have "jurisdiction or authority" to issue it.

On Jan. 25, Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman declined to issue a temporary restraining order in the case.

In her 30-page decision, Stratman emphasized that both sides will present evidence at a hearing on the permanent injunction, which she has scheduled for June 16. At such a hearing, the state could present additional information that might change her mind regarding who has the power to enact measures related to communicable diseases in the city of Omaha.

The state had argued that such mandates require approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

In her written decision on the temporary injunction, Stratman sided with the city and county, pointing out that the plain language of the Omaha municipal code requires that “the health director shall take all measures necessary to prevent the introduction ... of malignant, contagious and infectious diseases.”

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department last week extended Lancaster County's indoor mask mandate through Feb. 25.

Nationally, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to loosen its indoor masking guidelines to states, NBC News reported. The updates could come as early as next week.

