Health fair returns to North Omaha after two years

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Black Family Health and Wellness Association again will host its annual health fair Saturday at Omaha North High School.

The health fair, which is in its 22nd year, is the largest of its kind in North Omaha, said Kiara Lyons, the association’s president.

The event, open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will feature more than 20 free health screenings, including for conditions such as diabetes and breast and lung cancers, and 40 health education exhibits. Among the participating organizations this year are the North Omaha Area Health (NOAH) Clinic, Nebraska Medicine, United Healthcare, My Sister’s Keeper, CHI Health and the Metro Omaha Area Tobacco Coalition.

Masks will be required. The event usually draws between 300 and 500 attendees. All ages are welcome. The event will include a children’s area. The Douglas County Health Department will be providing COVID vaccinations.

Lyons said the event is intended to target access and quality of care, which are among the social determinants that contribute to the health of individuals and communities. The event will give people access to a wide variety of resources and screenings in one place at no charge.

The association, formed in 1997, regularly evaluates its programs to understand how it can better serve the community, Lyons said.

Dr. Andrea Jones, a family medicine physician with Nebraska Medicine’s Fontenelle Clinic, said the long-running health fair is well-known in the community and brings people together with providers they trust.

“It’s exciting to see it back,” she said.

Those who can’t attend Saturday’s health fair, Jones said, will have another opportunity April 23 when the Girls Inc. Health Center hosts its health fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jones serves as medical director of the clinic. The clinic, Girls Inc.’s only in-house clinic in the U.S., operates like the school-based clinics at many area schools. It’s open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

