Health leaders press to prioritize communities of color for COVID vaccine

As a single parent, she worries who will take care of her son if something happens to her? She ultimately became convinced that the vaccine would help keep her safe for her family, and that getting it would help the community.

“The difference for me was the fact that there were a lot of people who look like me that were having those same issues and were afraid,” Glover said. “It was more about, it was bigger than me. ... There are people who are very scared of the vaccine, and for valid reasons. If I can be the one to show them that this is a good thing, that if we can become immune we can go back to normal, we can reduce the risk of passing it from one person to the next, and if the vaccine is available to prevent those people who are dying unnecessarily from passing away, then let’s do our part.”

Nancy Luna, a medical assistant whose job at One World includes helping coordinate coronavirus testing, received the second of two doses Monday.