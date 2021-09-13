Heartland Marathon tweaks course because of closure on Bluffs trail

The Heartland Marathon, a race that organizers say is put on for runners by runners, is back with a slightly modified course.

The race — which includes a full marathon, half marathon, relay and 10K — is Sept. 26.

Organizers tweaked the route because of a trail closure on the Council Bluffs side of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, said Tom Whitaker, president of the Omaha Running Club, the organization that hosts the race.

Runners will start on the trail near Gallup and cross the pedestrian bridge. From there, runners will head south on the trail in Council Bluffs before heading back to where they started. In previous years, the route took runners north on the trail, too, but that portion is closed for an Army Corps of Engineers project.

The race is still a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Organizers hope to draw 750 runners.

Last year’s race drew about 450 participants. Safety precautions, such as staggered start times, were in place last year. Whitaker said they’re keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers and will implement safety precautions if needed. Masks will be available and runners will be encouraged to wear them in the starting area.