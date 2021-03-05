Heat the Streets, an Omaha fundraiser to help with utility bills, set for Saturday

The number of customers requesting assistance with their energy bills has climbed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Assistance programs set up by the Metropolitan Utilities District and Omaha Public Power District can help some customers with their bills.

The two organizations on Saturday again will partner for the annual Heat the Streets Run & Walk for Warmth.

The event, in its 14th year, raises funds to assist those who need help with their utility bills.

This year's event is moving to a virtual format. Participants are encouraged to complete a 5K run or a 1-mile walk on their own on March 6 either in their neighborhoods, on local trails or a treadmill. Participants in the 5K can submit their results online.

So far, organizers said the event has raised nearly $88,000 of its $100,000 goal. Funds raised are administered by Dollar Energy Fund and are split between MUD's Home Fund and OPPD's Energy Assistance Program.

Registration costs $35 for the 5K or $25 for the 1-mile walk. To register, visit HeatTheStreetsOmaha.com.