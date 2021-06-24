Help is available for people who care for those with Alzheimer's, Nebraska expert says

Cases of a caregiver killing someone he or she has been caring for are uncommon.

But a local expert said cases of caregivers struggling to cope and of elder abuse have skyrocketed during the pandemic.

This week, an 80-year-old Lincoln man told police that he shot his 78-year-old wife in the head because she had advanced Alzheimer's disease and he couldn't take care of her anymore. John Kotopka went on to tell police that his wife, Janet Kotopka, had become extremely combative with him and other caregivers when they tried to help her with basic needs.

Maintaining the health of caregivers, particularly those who care for people with memory loss, is a huge issue, said Dr. Jane Potter, a professor of geriatrics at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

People who provide such care are under "extraordinary stress," Potter said. Isolating during the pandemic often meant turning away helpful family members or friends.