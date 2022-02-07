Hospitals start to see relief as COVID cases plummet in Nebraska

Hospitals in Nebraska are seeing their first relief in weeks as the omicron wave of COVID-19 continues to ebb sharply.
Hospital officials said Monday that they are hopeful and cautiously optimistic that declining cases and the start of a decrease in hospitalizations mean that the state is past the wave's peak.
"This week, I think we are hopeful," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association. "We are hopeful Nebraska's hospitals are starting to experience the end of the omicron surge."
But Nordquist noted that hospitalization figures are still 24% higher than they were Jan. 1 and remain among the highest of the pandemic.
Chief nursing officers with hospitals in Omaha, Lincoln and North Platte cautioned that it will take time for health systems to catch up with the non-coronavirus care that has been delayed during the pandemic. They also said it will take time to rebuild workforces depleted by two years of pandemic stress and fatigue.
"Capacity will be tight for a very long time, until we get caught up," said Lisa Vail, chief nursing officer at Lincoln's Bryan Health.
An assessment prepared by a Hospital Association working group estimated that Nebraska will face a shortage of 5,435 nurses by 2025. The association and other health care groups in Nebraska have urged support of legislation that would tap federal pandemic relief dollars to invest in the nursing pipeline through scholarships, loan forgiveness and other incentives.
Sue Nuss, chief nursing officer at Nebraska Medicine, said the health system had 89 COVID-19 patients on Monday, down from 140 last week.
On Monday, the health system returned to contingency operations, stepping back from the crisis mode it entered on Jan. 13.
A third of the health system's new nurse hires have left the organization in the last fiscal year, Nuss said. To counteract those losses, Nebraska Medicine is offering incentives to nurses who take an extra shift a week. In addition, the health system has hired 180 traveling nurses.
Nuss said she's concerned about burnout and compassion fatigue among remaining staff. Monday marked two years since the health system began caring for the first patients evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic.
"I don't think any of us would have expected two years ago that we'd still be in this mess that we're in," she said. "Our staff are tired, they're working hard, they're trying to do the best that they can."
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has fallen sharply. The state tallied 10,435 new cases in the week ending Thursday, down more than half from the 22,302 recorded the previous week and almost two-thirds below levels seen two weeks ago.
Cases are now falling faster in Nebraska than in almost any other state. Nebraska's 53% drop over the past week was exceeded only by a 54% decline in Delaware and 56% drops in Connecticut and Illinois. Nebraska's per capita case rate is also now below the U.S. average and 12th-lowest nationally.
Still, the state is averaging roughly 1,500 new cases a day.
Most critically, hospitalizations also fell significantly in Nebraska last week. On Friday, 625 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 764 seven days earlier.
The 89 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska last week were the ninth-highest weekly total of the two-year pandemic and brought the state's death toll to 3,755. The state has recorded a total of 445,793 cases over the past two years.
Nationally, the death toll surpassed 900,000 last week, up from 800,000 in late December. Douglas County surpassed 1,000 deaths last week.
Douglas County's seven-day COVID-19 case count dropped to almost 393 per 100,000 residents. That remains above the bar of 200 cases per 100,000 residents that Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse set in mid-January when she imposed Omaha's indoor mask mandate.
Huse also said hospital capacity in the metro area must be maintained at or below 85% for seven consecutive days. While hospital capacity has been in that range in recent days, it hasn't yet met the seven-day mark.
