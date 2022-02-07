Hospitals start to see relief as COVID cases plummet in Nebraska

Hospitals in Nebraska are seeing their first relief in weeks as the omicron wave of COVID-19 continues to ebb sharply.

Hospital officials said Monday that they are hopeful and cautiously optimistic that declining cases and the start of a decrease in hospitalizations mean that the state is past the wave's peak.

"This week, I think we are hopeful," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association. "We are hopeful Nebraska's hospitals are starting to experience the end of the omicron surge."

But Nordquist noted that hospitalization figures are still 24% higher than they were Jan. 1 and remain among the highest of the pandemic.

Chief nursing officers with hospitals in Omaha, Lincoln and North Platte cautioned that it will take time for health systems to catch up with the non-coronavirus care that has been delayed during the pandemic. They also said it will take time to rebuild workforces depleted by two years of pandemic stress and fatigue.

"Capacity will be tight for a very long time, until we get caught up," said Lisa Vail, chief nursing officer at Lincoln's Bryan Health.