Human first, athlete second: Nebraska student athletes reminded to focus on mental health

It's OK not to be OK.
Student athletes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln often are reminded of this — and that they're valued as a human first and an athlete second — by sports psychologists on campus.
The message is important for them to remember, especially after U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from competition at the Tokyo Olympics, said Brett Woods, assistant director of sports psychology at UNL.
Biles removed herself from the team gymnastics competition Wednesday because she felt she wasn't mentally ready. The next day, the 24-year-old pulled out of the all-around competition.
Biles's decision has brought forward the mental health discussion that has been coursing through the sports world for the past year or so.
She joins other high-profile athletes who have talked openly about mental health challenges.
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open after she skipped the mandatory press conference, saying she wouldn't speak to reporters at the tournament because the interactions create doubts for her. Osaka sat out Wimbledon, too. After her early exit in Tokyo this week, she conceded that the Olympic cauldron was a bit too much to handle.
Swimmer Michael Phelps, winner of a record 23 Olympic gold medals who is now retired, has been open about his mental health struggles. Phelps has said he contemplated suicide after the 2012 Olympics while racked with depression. Now an analyst for NBC's Olympic swimming coverage, Phelps said watching Biles struggle "broke my heart."
"Mental health over the last 18 months is something people are talking about," he said. "We're human beings. Nobody is perfect. So yes, it is OK not to be OK."
Biles had become the face of the U.S. Olympics team. Monday, she wrote on Instagram that "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times."
"The expectation for her is not just to be good, but to be great and potentially superhuman," UNL's Woods said. "Think about it in terms of carrying that burden day in and day out in training. Not many people in this world can understand that pressure."
High school and college athletes feel the pressure, too, although on a different scale, Woods said. For young adults in their late teens and early 20s, he said, it can be hard to accept that your sport is not your identity.
Before the social media age, athletes heard from the public mostly through talk radio or the newspaper, Woods said. Today, they're confronted with a constant stream of public opinions thanks to apps such as Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.
Woods said Biles opting to step down set a precedent that it's OK to talk about mental health, and that has made her a different kind of role model.
"We are seeing a major push to destigmatize mental health and asking for help," Woods said. "Younger generations who are looking up to these public figures, now they feel like they can talk about these things. Perception was to 'grit your teeth and bear it.' Now that's not the case."
Elite athletes long have struggled with mental issues on the field, said sports psychologist Jack Stark.
Stark, who serves on the NU Board of Regents, has been practicing sports psychology for 40 years. He worked with UNL athletes for 15 years and has spent 17 years working with Creighton University and 30 years with the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He also has worked with Olympic teams, NASCAR drivers, UFC fighters and other elite athletes.
"The best player on every team is expected to perform so much better, and if they don't, the criticism is enormous," Stark said.
Woods said fans wear jerseys and team colors, and they take pride in their teams and the athletes on those teams. But that often can give way to fans feeling as though they have permission to directly critique players, Woods said. Many times, those critiques can be detrimental to an athlete's well-being.
For decades, athletes have been told to "shake it off" or "toughen up." But Woods said that mindset isn't always healthy or helpful.
"It's great that we rally and cheer our athletes," he said, "but you don't know the true story of what an athlete is carrying. Words do matter. They do have an impact."
Some athletes, he said, experience mild mental health crises. But he said others may have become burned out and have lost the passion for their sport.
At UNL, Woods is part of a team of five that includes psychologists and a licensed mental health counselor. They're trained to help athletes with mental health, but also with motor performance and honing their focus and concentration.
Spectators should not stigmatize mental health issues among athletes, Stark said. Especially when many of the athletes may carry trauma.
"I think we need to educate ourselves on what is mental illness, how widespread it is and how to help people," Stark said. "We've got to spend more resources on this."
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
