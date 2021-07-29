Human first, athlete second: Nebraska student athletes reminded to focus on mental health

"Mental health over the last 18 months is something people are talking about," he said. "We're human beings. Nobody is perfect. So yes, it is OK not to be OK."

Biles had become the face of the U.S. Olympics team. Monday, she wrote on Instagram that "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times."

"The expectation for her is not just to be good, but to be great and potentially superhuman," UNL's Woods said. "Think about it in terms of carrying that burden day in and day out in training. Not many people in this world can understand that pressure."

High school and college athletes feel the pressure, too, although on a different scale, Woods said. For young adults in their late teens and early 20s, he said, it can be hard to accept that your sport is not your identity.

Before the social media age, athletes heard from the public mostly through talk radio or the newspaper, Woods said. Today, they're confronted with a constant stream of public opinions thanks to apps such as Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

Woods said Biles opting to step down set a precedent that it's OK to talk about mental health, and that has made her a different kind of role model.