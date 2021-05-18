 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee, Target won't require fully vaccinated customers to wear masks
In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

Starting Tuesday, Hy-Vee grocery stores no longer will require fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores except where it’s required by local ordinances.

Baker's supermarkets, which are part of the Kroger chain, will, however, continue to require everyone in their stores to wear masks, according to a written statement from Kroger.

Hy-Vee joins other retailers, such as Target, in announcing the move. Target said Monday that given the updated guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Target no longer will require fully vaccinated customers and workers to wear face coverings — again with the exception of where it’s required by local ordinances.

Face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for Hy-Vee customers who are not fully vaccinated, Hy-Vee said in a press release. Masks still are required by the company for employees who are not fully vaccinated. 

Whether or not a customer has been vaccinated is on the honor system, a Hy-Vee spokeswoman said. Customers won't need to show proof of vaccination.

Hy-Vee will keep its Plexiglas barriers at all staffed checkout stands, self-checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts.

Hy-Vee announced several weeks ago that appointments no longer are required to receive free COVID-19 vaccine shots at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. Target is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS pharmacies that are in Target stores.

Starbucks also announced that as of Monday, face coverings will be optional for vaccinated customers unless local regulations require them.

A Kroger spokeswoman said in an email that the company is "reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy."

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

