Hy-Vee to offer free biometric screenings at 2 Omaha stores, Papillion store
Hy-Vee will provide free biometric screenings through the month of September. 

Dietitians will offer 1,000 free screenings to customers at more than 40 Hy-Vee locations. Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Biometric screenings are a combination of measurements and readings that help in identifying potential risk factors for chronic diseases or conditions such as heart disease, hypertension or diabetes. 

Dietitians will take a blood sample from a finger prick that will be used to determine cholesterol levels, triglycerides and glucose levels. They also will take resting blood pressure, measurements of height, weight and waist, and will calculate body mass index. 

The screening process takes 15 to 20 minutes. Results will be available during the screening. 

Screenings are available at Omaha stores at 3410 N. 156th St. and 747 N. 132nd St.; and the store at 11650 S. 73rd St. in Papillion.

To register, sign up at bit.ly/3jt593x.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

