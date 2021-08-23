Immanuel in Omaha will require COVID vaccine for all employees

Immanuel, which operates retirement communities and long-term care facilities, announced it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The announcement came Monday, shortly after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Immanuel officials said the move is to protect seniors, who are at a greater risk from the coronavirus.
"Vaccines have proven to be one of the most effective tools to keep COVID from entering and spreading in our communities and centers," said Dr. Devin Fox, Immanuel medical director.
Fox said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant created a "renewed sense of urgency for the requirement."
Employees may apply for an exemption based on medical conditions or religious beliefs. Otherwise, employees will be asked to show verification of a first dose by Oct. 1 and be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 to comply with the policy.
Earlier this month eight large Omaha- and Lincoln-based health systems announced that they would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a joint statement from the health systems, officials said the move was to ensure the safety of patients and employees and the communities in which they operate. The executive stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective against the coronavirus.
