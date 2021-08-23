Immanuel in Omaha will require COVID vaccine for all employees

Data from the CDC is available only through Aug. 10, but those numbers show that COVID cases continue to increase in Nebraska, though not near as fast as in Southern states.

Immanuel, which operates retirement communities and long-term care facilities, announced it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement came Monday, shortly after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Immanuel officials said the move is to protect seniors, who are at a greater risk from the coronavirus.

"Vaccines have proven to be one of the most effective tools to keep COVID from entering and spreading in our communities and centers," said Dr. Devin Fox, Immanuel medical director.

Fox said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant created a "renewed sense of urgency for the requirement."

Employees may apply for an exemption based on medical conditions or religious beliefs. Otherwise, employees will be asked to show verification of a first dose by Oct. 1 and be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 to comply with the policy.