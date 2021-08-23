 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Immanuel in Omaha will require COVID vaccine for all employees
0 comments

Immanuel in Omaha will require COVID vaccine for all employees

Data from the CDC is available only through Aug. 10, but those numbers show that COVID cases continue to increase in Nebraska, though not near as fast as in Southern states.

Immanuel, which operates retirement communities and long-term care facilities, announced it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement came Monday, shortly after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Immanuel officials said the move is to protect seniors, who are at a greater risk from the coronavirus. 

"Vaccines have proven to be one of the most effective tools to keep COVID from entering and spreading in our communities and centers," said Dr. Devin Fox, Immanuel medical director. 

Fox said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant created a "renewed sense of urgency for the requirement."  

Employees may apply for an exemption based on medical conditions or religious beliefs. Otherwise, employees will be asked to show verification of a first dose by Oct. 1 and be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 to comply with the policy. 

Earlier this month eight large Omaha- and Lincoln-based health systems announced that they would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a joint statement from the health systems, officials said the move was to ensure the safety of patients and employees and the communities in which they operate. The executive stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective against the coronavirus. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Berries and wine can help ‘improve blood pressure levels’

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

COVID cases up 30% in Nebraska
Video

COVID cases up 30% in Nebraska

  • Updated

Data from the CDC is available only through Aug. 10, but those numbers show that COVID cases continue to increase in Nebraska, though not near…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert