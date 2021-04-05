Independence day — with hugs — for Nebraska nursing home residents as COVID cases drop

Dwight Fry’s recent 93rd birthday also marked a new sort of independence day for the nursing home resident.
Thanks to the drastic decline in COVID-19 cases in nursing homes that has followed in the wake of vaccinations, he was able to go on an outing with his daughter for the first time in more than a year.
Fry capped off that doubly celebratory day two weeks ago with his favorite treat — a big slice of homemade coconut cream pie. But the best part of all were the hugs.
“It was just super exciting for all of us,” said Lalah Landers, Fry’s daughter. “It really was a great, great birthday gift.”
The sharp drop in COVID-19 cases in nursing homes is now not only saving lives, it’s helping residents reconnect with the loved ones they’ve been isolated from for more than a year.
As first reported by The World-Herald in February, COVID-19 cases in Nebraska and nationally fell sharply after widespread vaccinations started, and they have continued to plummet in stunning fashion. In fact, the deadly virus in recent weeks has virtually disappeared from Nebraska’s long-term care facilities.
During the third week of March — the most recent for which federal data is available — Nebraska’s nearly 200 nursing homes did not report a single positive case among residents. The state was seeing more than 100 cases a week before vaccinations began, and they had peaked at nearly 450 at the height of the pandemic.
And while COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 800 Nebraska nursing home residents over the year, there has not been a single death in the past three weeks.
“Wow,” said Todd Stubbendieck of AARP Nebraska on hearing the latest figures. “That was unthinkable three months ago.”
A handful of cases continue to pop up weekly among care facility staff members. Many care workers have declined to take COVID vaccine shots — a national problem that facilities continue to battle.
In Iowa, both cases and deaths among nursing home residents are similarly down 96% since vaccinations began. Nationally, cases have dropped 98%, with deaths down 94%.
“We were never 100% sure how in the nursing home population the vaccination effectiveness would play out,” said Dr. M. Salman Ashraf, who as medical director of the Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program has been working with long-term care facilities to prevent and contain virus outbreaks. “But we were hopeful this was what we were going to see.”
However, he said the recent promising figures don’t mean the virus is no longer a threat to long-term care facilities, particularly because hundreds of residents of such homes in Nebraska and thousands nationally have not yet been fully vaccinated. Some declined shots. Some are new to facilities or missed early rounds of shots.
With new virus variants raising the possibility of another surge, he said it remains critical for both homes and people in the broader community to continue to follow good infection control practices until the virus has been fully contained.
“Screening, masking and social distancing are still important,” Ashraf said.
During this long pandemic year, no one has paid a higher toll than residents of nursing homes.
In Nebraska, nursing home residents account for more than a third of the state’s nearly 2,300 COVID-19 deaths. And even those avoiding the deadly virus have faced confinement and limited outside contact that have been detrimental to their health and feelings of well-being.
But in response to the vaccines’ positive results, federal nursing home regulators on March 10 significantly relaxed rules that had largely left nursing home residents restricted to their rooms and away from family for more than a year.
At most care facilities, in-person indoor visits, communal dining, group activities and outings from the homes are finally now back on.
“It’s been amazing to see the change in people when they finally see their loved ones,” said Erin Nelson, administrator at the Douglas County Health Center, a care facility in Omaha. “They are able to hold their hand and give them a hug. It’s been wonderful and heartwarming to see.”
The falling numbers aren’t just good news to nursing home residents and their families. They are evidence to all Americans that the vaccinations work, offering hope the shots will one day stamp out the pandemic.
But the shots only work if people choose to get them.
“What’s happening in nursing homes is a testament to the rest of the world and nation of the efficacy of the vaccines,” Stubbendieck said. “The experience in our nursing homes can be a guiding light.”
From the beginning, nursing homes have been at the epicenter of the pandemic. After the virus early on cut a deadly swath through a nursing home in the Seattle area, homes in Nebraska soon went into lockdown to protect their medically fragile residents.
Visitation was cut off, with many families resorting to seeing their loved ones through windows or interacting online. With group activities also suspended, often the only direct contact residents had was with the caregivers who brought them food and medicine.
Nursing home officials said they could see the toll that isolation took on residents. Nelson said she had a resident tell her she’d rather catch the virus than not see her grandkids.
“Many of them were very isolated, and that leads to depression and anxiety,” she said.
But even with such precautions, the fact that caregivers have to come and go from the facilities each day made it nearly impossible to keep the virus out. When people didn’t take precautions to prevent community spread, nursing home residents often suffered the consequences.
Federal data shows three-fourths of Nebraska’s nursing homes reported at least one COVID-19 death. Three Nebraska homes reported at least 20 deaths.
Care facilities in Nebraska and Iowa were particularly hard hit when the virus surged this fall. At the peak, Nebraska was seeing a dozen deaths a day among its 10,000-plus nursing home residents.
Given the vulnerability of such residents, state and federal officials made care facilities a top priority when the national vaccination rollout began in December. The first widespread vaccinations of nursing home residents and staff were launched in Nebraska beginning Dec. 28.
The vaccinations weren’t expected to show immediate impact, as it takes time for the body to build immunity to the virus. And indeed, in the first two weeks, cases rose slightly.
Then they dropped like a rock. Over the past three months, the weekly number of positive cases among residents speak for themselves: 138, 95, 46, 27, 16, 3, 9, 12, 1, 1 and 0.
Just prior to vaccinations, Nebraska was averaging almost 50 nursing home deaths a week. But in the most recent three weeks of reporting, homes have not seen a single one.
Nebraska was among seven states in the most recent week to not record a single COVID-19 case, and among 16 states without a death.
Cases among nursing home staff in Nebraska are down 95% since vaccinations began. The seven cases in the most recent reporting week pale in comparison to the peak of 450 seen at the pandemic’s worst.
Ashraf said the strong figures in Nebraska are a product of not only the vaccines but also the infection control measures implemented in the homes. He said Nebraska homes appear to have done a better job than most states in preventing outbreaks, one of the reasons the state has one of the lowest nursing home death rates in the country.
But he said the state will continue to see COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities, making vigilance still important.
“How will it look when a surge happens?” he said. “We don’t know that.”
Low vaccination rates among staff are also a lingering concern.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nationally about 78% of residents but only 38% of staff got vaccinations during the first round of shots in nursing homes. It’s believed figures have climbed some since, but vaccination levels still aren’t where health officials would like them to be.
At the Douglas County Health Center, only about two-thirds of nursing staff and 80% of all workers have been vaccinated so far. Those staff figures contrast with a strong 95% vaccination rate among residents.
Nelson, the home administrator, said she’s somewhat perplexed by the continued reluctance among staff, particularly given the lack of side effects seen among residents and the success shots have had in preventing virus spread.
Regardless, with most nursing home residents now protected by vaccinations, their prospects and lives have brightened considerably.
Last month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which regulates federally licensed nursing homes, handed down long-anticipated new guidance on visitation. Now most residents and their loved ones have been reuniting face to face, often for the first time in a year.
Landers said the past year has been difficult. The reason her father, an Air Force veteran and native of West Virginia, had moved to Nebraska after his wife died years ago was to be closer to her and her two sons.
“My mom was from the South, so we grew up hugging everyone when you arrived and left,” she said. “That loss of human touch was hard for us.”
She said the staff at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn, her father’s home for the past three years, did a good job keeping residents both protected and connected.
Before it got cold this winter, Landers made frequent visits outside her father’s window, able to see his face as they talked on cellphones. The home also facilitated online visits, which she and her father took advantage of almost daily.
Overall, Fry took his isolation in stride.
“My father is a glass half-full guy,” Landers said. “He used his time to watch a lot of sports and read magazines.”
But as a longtime outdoorsman and sportsman, he missed the lunch outings they used to take down by the Platte River.
After this long and trying year, just getting to ride in a car to the birthday gathering at his daughter’s home seemed an adventure. The clouds had lifted.
As he remarked at one point, “I haven’t seen the sun this bright in forever.”
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
