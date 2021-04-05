Independence day — with hugs — for Nebraska nursing home residents as COVID cases drop

Nebraska was among seven states in the most recent week to not record a single COVID-19 case, and among 16 states without a death.

Cases among nursing home staff in Nebraska are down 95% since vaccinations began. The seven cases in the most recent reporting week pale in comparison to the peak of 450 seen at the pandemic’s worst.

Ashraf said the strong figures in Nebraska are a product of not only the vaccines but also the infection control measures implemented in the homes. He said Nebraska homes appear to have done a better job than most states in preventing outbreaks, one of the reasons the state has one of the lowest nursing home death rates in the country.

But he said the state will continue to see COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities, making vigilance still important.

“How will it look when a surge happens?” he said. “We don’t know that.”

Low vaccination rates among staff are also a lingering concern.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nationally about 78% of residents but only 38% of staff got vaccinations during the first round of shots in nursing homes. It’s believed figures have climbed some since, but vaccination levels still aren’t where health officials would like them to be.