'It's going to save lives': New type of heart transplant performed in Nebraska

Don Sheard had been getting along OK with the battery-powered device that for three years had been helping his heart pump blood through his body.

The former drywall finisher from Elmwood, Nebraska, was still able to ride motorcycles. But he was just maintaining, not moving forward.

On Jan. 3, Sheard, 70, underwent a new type of heart transplant at the Nebraska Medical Center. The procedure, the first of its kind in the state, involved transplanting a heart that had been revived after it stopped beating. While the method has been used in the past in transplanting other organs, it's been done with fewer than 10 hearts in the U.S.

A little more than three weeks after the procedure, Sheard said Thursday that he's feeling stronger every day. And he's looking forward to getting out on the water and doing some fishing without having to worry about his batteries running low.

"I feel like a teenager again," he said. "I've got things to look forward to again. ... Now I can live life again."

Dr. Brian Lowes, the medical center's medical director of advanced heart failure and transplantation, said the procedure has the potential to expand the pool of donors and save lives.