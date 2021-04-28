 Skip to main content
Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be offered at Metro drive-thru clinic
0 comments

Nebraska saw the COVID positivity rate increase over 5% last week.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available at an Omaha drive-thru clinic Thursday.

The clinic, held at the Metropolitan Community College Fort Omaha campus, will be the first large community clinic in Douglas County to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since its use was temporarily halted about two weeks ago, according to a press release from the Douglas County Health Department.

In a joint statement on April 13, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause “out of an abundance of caution.” The recommendation was based on six reported cases in the United States of a rare and severe type of blood-clotting condition. All six cases occurred in women between ages 18 and 48, the CDC and FDA said, with symptoms appearing six to 13 days after vaccination.

Walk-ins are welcome but reservations can be made on the Douglas County Health Department’s homepage at www.douglascountyhealth.com.

The clinic is operated by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services which will provide a calendar noting what days the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

The Moderna vaccine also will be available on select days.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

