'Josh Fight' inspires California winery to donate $30,000 to Children's Hospital in Omaha

Late last month, hundreds of people — all named Josh — met in Lincoln in a good-natured battle with pool noodles for the "right" to the name.

While a 4-year-old Josh eventually was crowned the winner, the "Josh Fight" also led to some charitable acts. Nearly a ton of food was donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln. And more than $14,000 has been raised for Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha.

Now, winemaker Josh Cellars is jumping into the fight. The American brand announced it will donate $30,000 to the Omaha hospital.

The Josh Cellars winery was created by Joseph Carr as a tribute to his father, Josh. Company officials said they were inspired by the generosity of fellow Joshes and decided to contribute to the cause.

"It is my great honor to be able to share some of our resources with others who are working to make the world a better place," Joseph Carr said in a written statement.

The idea for the Lincoln event started with a Facebook message sent to people named Josh Swain. The original Josh Swain — a college student from Arizona — wanted Joshes to battle to determine the "real" Josh Swain. He sent random coordinates — which happened to be in Lincoln — and a date for the showdown.