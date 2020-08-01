Joslyn Art Museum brings back Sunday morning yoga, reopens galleries

Calling all yogis: Joslyn Art Museum is resuming Garden Yoga on Sunday mornings.

The sessions will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. this Sunday through Sept. 27 in the sculpture garden. There’s no need to preregister, but the museum is asking participants to consider a $5 donation here.

Instructors from YOGA NOW will guide participants through basic poses to help strengthen the body and center the mind. The series is beginner-friendly, and all levels of yoga enthusiasts are welcome to participate. The instructors are Susi Amendola, Julia Beutler, Jackie Wilber, Robbie Morales, J Brenner and Deb Welk.

In case of inclement weather, sessions will be held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89095812524; meeting I.D. 890 9581 2524. The Zoom link will be live only during canceled in-person sessions.

Joslyn’s galleries will reopen to members Wednesday and Thursday and to the public Friday. Free, advance reservation tickets and masks are required.

Along with its permanent collection galleries, the exhibition “Fact and Fiction in Contemporary Photography” will be free and open to all visitors through Oct. 18.