Joslyn Art Museum brings back Sunday morning yoga, reopens galleries

Calling all yogis: Joslyn Art Museum is resuming Garden Yoga on Sunday mornings.
The sessions will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. this Sunday through Sept. 27 in the sculpture garden. There’s no need to preregister, but the museum is asking participants to consider a $5 donation here.
Instructors from YOGA NOW will guide participants through basic poses to help strengthen the body and center the mind. The series is beginner-friendly, and all levels of yoga enthusiasts are welcome to participate. The instructors are Susi Amendola, Julia Beutler, Jackie Wilber, Robbie Morales, J Brenner and Deb Welk.
In case of inclement weather, sessions will be held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89095812524; meeting I.D. 890 9581 2524. The Zoom link will be live only during canceled in-person sessions.
Joslyn’s galleries will reopen to members Wednesday and Thursday and to the public Friday. Free, advance reservation tickets and masks are required.
Along with its permanent collection galleries, the exhibition “Fact and Fiction in Contemporary Photography” will be free and open to all visitors through Oct. 18.
Timed and ticketed (but still free) admission, mandatory masks for staff and visitors, and enhanced cleaning protocols are among the precautions the museum is taking in response to the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, visit joslyn.org.
In other news about local arts groups and attractions:
» Lauritzen Gardens is back to normal hours of operation, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Timed-entry tickets are still required for all guests and may be secured online at lauritzengardens.org. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3-12; free for members and ages 2 and younger.
August also brings the return of Lil’ Sprouts discovery classes for adults and children ages 3 to 5. The schedule: pollinators, 10 a.m. Wednesday; butterflies, 1 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Sept. 2 and 1 p.m. Sept. 3. Registration is $18 for the general public; $8 for garden members. Each registration is good for one adult and one child.
Dogs and their humans can hit the garden trails during Leashes at Lauritzen, from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. Timed-entry tickets must be reserved in advance.
» PACE studio artists are back to having open studio hours on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs. Aug. 6 is the next opportunity for the public to view a variety of media, including oils, acrylics and pastels, photography and sculpture. Admission is free, but registration is required at paceartsiowa.org.
chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!