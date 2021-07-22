Just over a third of Nebraska 12- to 17-year-olds have gotten COVID vaccine

With the start of classes roughly a month away for most Nebraska school districts, barely more than a third of the state’s 12- to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In all, 54,642 of the approximately 161,000 Nebraskans in that age bracket have received at least one shot. That 34% one-shot rate trails the 38.2% national rate and places Nebraska 27th among the states, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Iowa’s 31.6% vaccination rate for that age group is even lower, ranking that state 32nd. Leading the nation, as it does in adult vaccination, is Vermont, with nearly 68% of 12- to 17-year-olds who have had one shot.

The rankings are similar when it comes to the percentage of Nebraska and Iowa 12- to 17-year-olds who are fully vaccinated. Some 27.7% of Nebraskans in that age group have received two doses, ranking the state 26th. Iowa is at No. 29 on that list, with 26.3% of youths fully vaccinated.

Locally, Douglas County appears to be ahead of that mark among 16- to 19-year-olds, with 49.6% fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.